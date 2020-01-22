On Tuesday morning, Class of 2021 DB Michael Gravely, Jr. was going about his day in Cleveland, Ohio, normally. Before late, his coach at Glenville High School, Ted Ginn, Sr., informed him that Colorado was hoping to talk to him. By the end of the morning, he’d picked up his first P5 scholarship offer courtesy of the Buffaloes.

2021 recruit Michael Gravely, Jr. (middle) (Michael Gravely, Jr. / Twitter.com)

Ginn, Glenville and Cleveland have increasingly gotten on Colorado’s radar as of late. The Buffaloes this weekend host one of Gravely’s teammates, 2020 ATH William Anglen, whom CU is recruiting as a safety, for an OV. Mel Tucker and Ginn go back significantly, when the former coached the latter’s son Ted, Jr. at Ohio State in 2004. At the time, the younger Ginn was an incoming five-star recruit at OSU and Tucker was co-defensive coordinator with the Buckeyes.

With Tucker’s roots coming from Cleveland, and considering his coaching history first at Ohio State from 2001-04 and later the Cleveland Browns from 2005-08, when Tucker did get his first head coaching job with the Buffaloes in December of 2018, it seemed a fair bet that at some point he’d try his hand at recruiting the state and area.

Ginn, Sr. has helped facilitate that desire, first with Anglen and now with Gravely, who is 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds. As was the case with Anglen’s offer, Gravely received his directly from the boss.

“Coach Mel Tucker granted me the offer, telling me I was big-time at (Glenville) and that I was up next to be a rising star,” Gravely said. “I was very honored and blessed. I was shocked — Colorado is a big-time school and it was always a dream of mine to play at a school like Colorado.”

After a great conversation on the phone I am truly blessed and honored to announce that I received a D1 offer from The University of Colorado #GoBuffs🐃@CUBuffsFootball @Coach_mtucker @Matt__Pick @Coach_TTillman pic.twitter.com/g3Mj54swpA — Michael Gravely Jr. 🎒! (@Ekimjr1) January 21, 2020