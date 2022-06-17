Buffaloes enter the mix for 2024 California QB Austin Mack
Colorado's coaches have to be feeling pretty good with where their Class of 2023 currently sits, ranked No. 23 in the nation with 11 verbal commitments.
While CU's focus — and that of all programs — will remain on 2023 prospects for some time, moves are currently being made to set the stage for the upcoming 2024 recruiting cycle.
For the Buffs, a recent example of that was in Mike Sanford's offer to Folsom, Calif. native Austin Mack, a 6-foot-6 signal caller out of Folsom High School.
Mack played somewhat sparingly last fall as a sophomore, taking reps behind then-senior Tyler Tremain.
Still, Mack went 35-of-65 (54%) through the air for 379 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while throwing four interceptions.
Despite seeing limited action, a considerable number of programs have already issued him scholarship offers, with Mack looking to take over starting quarterback duties for the Bulldogs this fall.
More than half of the Pac-12 has come knocking to date (Arizona, Cal, Colorado, Oregon, Oregon State, Washington and Wazzu), with Nevada and San Jose State also having offered, as well.
Similarly, Mack said he's been talking with Stanford, Utah, UCLA and San Diego State of late.
“I’m feeling really good at the moment because I still have my biggest seasons coming up," he said. "I’m feeling really good with how much I’ve been recruited and how many schools have taken a chance on me. I feel really good about that.”
Mack attended a camp at Stanford on Tuesday of this week and then on Wednesday and Thursday, another one held at Sacramento State.
It was at the latter camp, to which nearly 30 FBS programs sent coaches, that Mack picked up his offer from Sanford and CU.
“It was really good," Mack said. "When I was at the camp, a ton of coaches came up to me, and when (Colorado) offered me, I was talking to (Sanford.) He seemed like a really cool, down-to-earth guy. So, I’m excited to build a relationship with him.”
At his position, the obsession that recruiting services have regarding labels can be exhaustive if not at times misleading.
Mack is no exception to that, having been assigned the label of "Pro-Style quarterback."
The soon-to-be junior took zero offense with that, however, while making sure to note that he can indeed get things done on the ground if needs be.
“Really, I’m OK with it," he said. "In reality, I am a throw-first guy. I’m really arm-talented, so I’m a sit-in-the-pocket-and-rip-it-across-the-field kind of guy. But then again, Pro-Style kind of says ‘can’t move.’ Yeah, I can move, but it’s just not my first decision. I’d rather sit in the pocket and throw completions than use my legs.”
There is much high school football remaining in front of Mack before all is said and done.
But given the current state of his recruitment, and as he looks to prove himself even further, Mack is excited to show coaches what he can really do.
“It’s mainly how much potential I have with how young I still am," he said. "A lot of coaches really like how I throw the ball and how I’m able to spin it. It’s really about my arm talent.”