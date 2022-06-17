Buffaloes enter the mix for 2024 California QB Austin Mack

Colorado's coaches have to be feeling pretty good with where their Class of 2023 currently sits, ranked No. 23 in the nation with 11 verbal commitments. While CU's focus — and that of all programs — will remain on 2023 prospects for some time, moves are currently being made to set the stage for the upcoming 2024 recruiting cycle.



For the Buffs, a recent example of that was in Mike Sanford's offer to Folsom, Calif. native Austin Mack, a 6-foot-6 signal caller out of Folsom High School. Mack played somewhat sparingly last fall as a sophomore, taking reps behind then-senior Tyler Tremain. Still, Mack went 35-of-65 (54%) through the air for 379 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while throwing four interceptions. Despite seeing limited action, a considerable number of programs have already issued him scholarship offers, with Mack looking to take over starting quarterback duties for the Bulldogs this fall. More than half of the Pac-12 has come knocking to date (Arizona, Cal, Colorado, Oregon, Oregon State, Washington and Wazzu), with Nevada and San Jose State also having offered, as well. Similarly, Mack said he's been talking with Stanford, Utah, UCLA and San Diego State of late. “I’m feeling really good at the moment because I still have my biggest seasons coming up," he said. "I’m feeling really good with how much I’ve been recruited and how many schools have taken a chance on me. I feel really good about that.” Mack attended a camp at Stanford on Tuesday of this week and then on Wednesday and Thursday, another one held at Sacramento State. It was at the latter camp, to which nearly 30 FBS programs sent coaches, that Mack picked up his offer from Sanford and CU.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CbGVzc2VkIHRvIHJlY2VpdmUgYW5kIG9mZmVyIGZyb20gVGhlIFVu aXZlcnNpdHkgb2YgQ29sb3JhZG8hIfCfpqzwn6asPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CcmFuZG9uSHVmZm1hbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AQnJhbmRvbkh1ZmZtYW48L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vRm9sc29tQnVsbGRvZ0ZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBGb2xzb21CdWxsZG9nRkI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vY2FtZXJvbnNhbGVybm8xP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBj YW1lcm9uc2FsZXJubzE8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vUGFzc2luZ19BY2FkZW15P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBQYXNz aW5nX0FjYWRlbXk8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v bGVtX2FkYW1zP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBsZW1fYWRhbXM8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby94Y3UzM0x5VTdKIj5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20veGN1MzNMeVU3SjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBdXN0aW4gTWFjayAo QEF1c3Rpbk1hY2syMDI0KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0F1c3Rpbk1hY2syMDI0L3N0YXR1cy8xNTM3MjMyMjI3NjE1OTg1NjY2P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMTYsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==