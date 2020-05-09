As the opening months of 2020 have passed and summer approaches, Class of 2021 tight end and Cherry Creek standout Gunnar Helm has seen his recruitment explode, as he now approaches 30 total offers.

Helm is a 6-foot-5, 225-pound prospect that's easily turned into one of the most highly recruited players in the state of Colorado while similarly becoming a big TE target within his class.

He holds offers from Alabama, Auburn, Ole Miss, Penn State and Michigan State while in total, half of the Pac-12 has issued scholarship offers to him. As the COVID-19 pandemic has deprived Helm of time he might be otherwise spending on recruiting visits, he certainly has added many options to the table.

Needless to say, when it becomes applicable, Helm will have some traveling ahead of him to check out some of his many opportunities.

“With everything happening now, nothing is open so I’m going to play it by ear and see when all this is going to blow over, try to get to some schools and then try to make my decision before the season, if not a couple weeks into the season,” Helm recently told Rivals' Adam Gorney.

“Everyone is in the same boat as me. Kids want to get to schools and see what their future could hold. It’s definitely frustrating to be all cooped up at home and not be able to go out and do that.”

In his Top 1, Colorado was joined by Georgia, Auburn, Alabama, Oklahoma State, UW, Texas Christian, Wisconsin, Tennessee, ASU, UCLA, LSU, Nebraska and Penn State.

In 2019, Helm won a CHSAA Class 5A state title with the Bruins. He posted 25 catches for 370 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior.