Buffaloes bring stronger depth along the edges into 2022 campaign

By the end of the 2021 season, Colorado had ranked dead last in the Pac-12 and 126th in the nation (out of 130 FBS programs) in team sacks, with just 14 on the year.

Then-senior outside linebacker Carson Wells led the Buffs with 5.5 sacks and was the lone edge player to notch a single sack for the team.

Nose tackle Mustafa Johnson, who played in only eight games, ranked second with two sacks.

With both Wells and Johnson now awaiting the NFL Draft, Colorado must develop new sources of pressure on the quarterback.

On that note, Karl Dorrell's eyes are at defensive end and outside linebacker.

With the Buffs utilizing a 4-3 base defense this upcoming season, there will be more opportunities for players to rush off the edges from the line of scrimmage.

“I think we have more depth over those edges, so we can now play a 60-minute game and feel like there won’t be much dropoff in terms of pass rush,” Dorrell said.

Developing edge depth was a primary goal of Colorado's throughout spring, and it's not been just Dorrell to notice a positive change there.

“Best depth we’ve had since my first year, 2019, when I got here," said senior outside linebacker Jamar Montgomery. "Everyone’s versatile with what they do, their attributes and what they’re good with. We’re starting off pretty good.”

Montgomery and Guy Thomas are the two senior edge players for CU this season, in addition to graduate transfer Chance Main, who joined the Buffs ahead of the spring from Incarnate Word.