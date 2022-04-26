Buffaloes bring stronger depth along the edges into 2022 campaign
By the end of the 2021 season, Colorado had ranked dead last in the Pac-12 and 126th in the nation (out of 130 FBS programs) in team sacks, with just 14 on the year.
Then-senior outside linebacker Carson Wells led the Buffs with 5.5 sacks and was the lone edge player to notch a single sack for the team.
Nose tackle Mustafa Johnson, who played in only eight games, ranked second with two sacks.
With both Wells and Johnson now awaiting the NFL Draft, Colorado must develop new sources of pressure on the quarterback.
On that note, Karl Dorrell's eyes are at defensive end and outside linebacker.
With the Buffs utilizing a 4-3 base defense this upcoming season, there will be more opportunities for players to rush off the edges from the line of scrimmage.
“I think we have more depth over those edges, so we can now play a 60-minute game and feel like there won’t be much dropoff in terms of pass rush,” Dorrell said.
Developing edge depth was a primary goal of Colorado's throughout spring, and it's not been just Dorrell to notice a positive change there.
“Best depth we’ve had since my first year, 2019, when I got here," said senior outside linebacker Jamar Montgomery. "Everyone’s versatile with what they do, their attributes and what they’re good with. We’re starting off pretty good.”
Montgomery and Guy Thomas are the two senior edge players for CU this season, in addition to graduate transfer Chance Main, who joined the Buffs ahead of the spring from Incarnate Word.
In addition, sophomore Alvin Williams and third-year freshman Devin Grant were names mentioned often by Dorrell as the spring went on.
Grant got his first real taste of college football late in the 2021 season, playing 145 snaps in just three games.
However, Grant held his own after being tossed into deep end and appears to have kept momentum going over the course of spring ball.
"Devin is looking really good," Montgomery said. "He's doing his thing. He obviously stepped up the last few games of the (2021) season and he transitioned it all the way through the spring."
Sophomore Joshka Gustav was unable to participate this spring due to injury, but he'll likely find himself in the mix for playing time once again come the fall.
With a corps of experienced players returning this fall, plus summer reinforcements in the form of 2022 signees Kaden Ludwick and Shakaun Bowser joining the team soon, Dorrell is pleased with the depth he has along the edges.
"Having Devin Grant this year...obviously, Chance Main’s back there, Alvin Williams (is) back there, Jamar Montgomery, Guy Thomas — I’m saying more names than I was a year ago," Dorrell said.
"So, we do have a lot of depth that I think are pretty close in talent. That’s why our first and second teams, there’s not much dropoff. I feel good about that group.”