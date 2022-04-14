Buffaloes boost perimeter depth, add Princeton grad transfer Ethan Wright

Just hours after the Buffaloes received a commitment from 2022 forward Bobi Klintman , the Buffs added some experienced perimeter depth as well Thursday via a pledge from Princeton graduate transfer Ethan Wright .

Wright, a native of Newton Centre, Mass., graduates from Princeton this spring after four years there.

While the Ivy League cancelled its 2020-21 season (Wright's junior year) as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 6-foot-4, 190-pounder made a splash for the Tigers this past year as a senior, helping the team to a 23-7 (12-2 Ivy League) overall record.

Princeton, in similar fashion to Colorado, was ultimately defeated at home in the opening round of the NIT, falling to Virginia Commonwealth, a game in which Wright scored 18 points.

Wright proved to be one of the Tigers' most statistically accomplished players of the 2021-22 campaign.

He averaged 32.1 minutes per game, shooting a clean 50% (168-336) from the field to go along with a 39.5% (70-of-177) make rate from beyond the arc.

His 442 total points scored was second on the team and for the year, he averaged 14.7 per game.

Also of note was the robust manner in which Wright rebounded. His 206 total boards and 6.7 per game average were both team-highs among the Tigers, a history that is sure to endear him to Tad Boyle.

Wright was a three-time Ivy league Player of the Week last season and earned Second-Team All-Ivy League for his seasonal efforts.

Season highlights for Wright included a double-double (24 points, 11 rebounds) scored on the road in Corvallis during the Tigers' Nov 21 win at Oregon State and a 14-point, 18-rebound performance Nov. 14 against Minnesota.

After being used sparingly as a freshman in 2018-19, Wright assumed a larger role at Princeton his sophomore year, posting 7.2 points per game in a role that saw him shift between starting and coming off the bench.

Wright has one year of collegiate eligibility remaining and is expected to join the Buffaloes ahead of summer workouts.