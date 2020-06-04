Ketron Jackson a few weeks ago named his Top 14, including the Buffs, and on Wednesday, he trimmed that list to a Top 7, with CU making the cut once more.

Jackson doubtless would become a gem within Colorado's Class of 2021 if Darrin Chiaverini can pull this one off, but in terms of challengers, he'll have to outdo Arkansas, SMU, Texas A&M, Texas, Texas Christian and Oregon State.

That's a good batch of competition, for sure, some more so than others. In a recent CUSportsNation interview with Jackson, roughly two weeks ago, he had some good things to say about Colorado and Chiaverini following a virtual visit with the Buffaloes.

"(Chiaverini is) a very aggressive guy," Jackson said. "He says he’s going to be aggressive with me and that he sees talent and knows how to judge it. When he saw me, he saw good talent and says he wants to coach me bad. He’s going to push me on the same level that he did Laviska (Shenault). He said he could see me doing the same thing in the offense that they run (as Shenault)."

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound prospect out of Royse City, TX is a four-star prospect ranked as the No. 30 overall wide receiver in the Class of 2021. Rivals similarly lists him as the No. 23-ranked player in the state of Texas.

Chiaverini has regularly likened Jackson to Shenault and so a significant element within Colorado's pitch to Jackson has to be how impactful he could potentially be for the Buffs on offense.

Shenault's recent ascension to the NFL also reflects well on Chiaverini and Colorado's ability to develop players at the wide receiver position, something clearly important to a prospect of Jackson's caliber.