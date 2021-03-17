CUSportsNation - Buffaloes add to their Class of 2022, land East Texas QB Owen McCown

McCown brings Colorado's Class of 2022 up to three members, as he joins Georgia DE Carlton Madden Jr. and Texas hybrid LB/S Dylan Dixson .

McCown, the son of journeyman NFL quarterback Josh McCown, is listed as the No. 21 pro-style quarterback in the nation and No. 61 overall prospect within his class for the state of Texas.

Other than the Buffaloes, Virginia Tech, UTSA, UNLV, Lamar and Charlotte had offered him; Danny Langsdorf issued him an offer back in late January.

"The conversation was great," he said after being offered. Langsdorf called me and told me he liked my film and wanted to offer me a scholarship. I was honored for them to reach out because of how good of a program they are."

Since picking up his CU offer, McCown grew his relationship with Langsdorf as well as Karl Dorrell, who was coaching wide receivers with the New York Jets (2015-2018) for two years that the elder McCown was with the team (2017-2018).

Owen McCown is 6-foo-1 and a bit thin at 165 pounds. This past fall at Rusk High School, McCown threw for 1,080 yards and nine touchdowns.