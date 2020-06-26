CUSportsNation - Buffaloes add Rick Ray as new men's basketball assistant coach

Colorado confirmed Rooney's report shortly thereafter, as Boyle has now rounded out his coaching staff for the 2020-2021 campaign.

This morning, Pat Rooney of the Boulder Daily Camera first reported that Tad Boyle and Colorado had settled on Rick Ray , former head coach at SE Missouri State and Mississippi State, as the Buffs' new assistant coach, replacing Anthony Coleman .

Ray, 50, served as head coach at SEMO from 2015-2020, compiling a 51-104 record in total. While his Redhawks teams never turned out a winning season, during his third year at the helm, SEMO did set a school record with 289 three-pointers made during the 2017-2018 season.

The Redhawks similarly led the Ohio Valley Conference that year in three-point percentage (.392) and made over 10 three-pointers in 15 of 31 games.

Prior to SE Missouri, Ray served as head coach at Mississippi State from 2012-2015. He formerly was the associate head coach at Clemson from 2010-2012 as well as an assistant at Purdue (2006-2010), Northern Illinois (2004-2006) and Illinois State (1997-2004).

It was during his tenure at Illinois State that he and Boyle, who was also coaching in the Missouri Valley Conference with Wichita State at the time, got acquainted with each other.

"He's a tremendous coach on every level," Boyle said about the hire. "He can teach the game, knows the game, recruits and builds relationships with players. We are very fortunate to be able to bring him on board."

"I have a ton of respect for coach Boyle and what he's done at CU," Ray said. "He's well renown in this business for doing it the right way. I want to work for people in that same ilk; Brad Brownell (Clemson head coach), Matt Painter (Purdue head coach), just reminds me of those guys who do it the right way and are in it for the right reasons."

Ray is expected to assume coaching duties at Colorado in mid-July.