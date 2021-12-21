Buffaloes add Houston transfer quarterback Maddox Kopp

After receiving a commitment from JUCO linebacker Issac Hurtado over the weekend, the Buffaloes added another player from the transfer portal in freshman quarterback Maddox Kopp , who joined CU from Houston.

Kopp, a 6-foot-5, 225-pound Class of 2021 signal caller native to Houston (St.Thomas) Texas, was recruited by Danny Langsdorf and Colorado originally before ultimately choosing the Cougars, for whom he played for one season but not seeing any game action in the process.

Generating legitimate competition at quarterback this upcoming preseason will be important for Colorado, which wrapped the 2021 football season with one of the worst offenses in all of college football.

Brendon Lewis, who will be a sophomore for the 2022 campaign, posted a 58% competition rate with 1,540 yards and 10 touchdowns as CU's starting quarterback in a debut season that would be best described as inconsistent.

Along with Lewis, the Buffs will also have sophomore Drew Carter, Kopp, a redshirt freshman plus incoming true freshmen Owen McCown and Oakie Salave'a.

Additionally, junior J.T. Shrout, who transferred to Colorado early in 2021 before ultimately suffering an ACL injury during the Buffs' August camp.

Karl Dorrell, at his recent National Signing Day press conference, was unsure if Shrout would be physically ready to participate in Colorado's month of spring ball next year.

News of Kopp's addition came off the heels of CU announcing a new offensive coordinator, Mike Sanford, who served as playcaller for Minnesota the past two seasons before parting ways with the Gophers.

With Sanford looking to get settled in the coming days and weeks, the Buffs can start gearing up for winter workouts in January.

In his high school career, Kopp threw for 6,334 yards with 59 touchdowns and 18 interceptions.