Colorado landed two more spring commitments Sunday as former Auburn cornerback Colton Hood and 2024 running back Brandon Hood both pledged to the Buffs following a visit to Boulder. Colton Hood spent one season at Auburn, appearing in four games and making three tackles in 2023 while maintaining his redshirt, allowing him to come to CU with four years of eligibility remaining. He is listed at 5-foot-11, 188 pounds. Rivals rated Hood as a three-star recruit out of high school in the class of 2023 and the No. 64 overall player in Georgia. He chose Auburn over offers from Florida, Clemson, Ole Miss, Penn State and others.

Hood will now be a part of a cornerback room led by Travis Hunter and new additions Preston Hodge and DJ McKinney. His commitment comes after Deion Sanders stated he had “four more corners coming” after Saturday’s spring game. Brandon Hood is rated by Rivals as a three-star prospect. He originally signed with Georgia as a preferred walk-on before committing to CU to play alongside his brother. The former Eagles Landing Christian Academy star also had offers from LSU, Penn State, Kentucky and others.