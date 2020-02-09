News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-09 16:06:15 -0600') }} football Edit

Brian Michalowski forming strong bond with 2021 DE Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge

Justin Guerriero • CUSportsNation
Editor
@GuerrieroCU

Colorado outside linebackers coach Brian Michalowski led the charge in the 2020 recruiting cycle with signing Jason Harris, a 6-foot-7, 220-pound defensive end from Gilbert, AZ. with nearly 30 offe...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}