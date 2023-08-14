Brett Bartolone enjoying the receiver talent in first season at Colorado
Every day when Colorado wide receivers coach Brett Bartolone walks onto campus he feels like he’s, “living the frickin’ dream.”
The atmosphere, the warm morning practices, the knowledge offensive coordinator Sean Lewis brings, there’s a lot to appreciate about the job, but what his receivers room has shown so far in camp is really the icing on the cake.
The “ultra competitive” group, as Bartolone described it, is currently led by transfers Xavier Weaver (South Florida), Jimmy Horn Jr. (South Florida) and Travis Hunter (Jackson State), who has excelled in his new role with the Buffs.
Hunter spent his spring locked in at receiver learning the nuances of the position. As August rolled around, Hunter has stayed active on both sides of the ball and his growth as a pass catcher further showcased his wide-reaching talents.
“Night and day,” Bartolone said on Hunter’s development from spring ball to fall camp. “He's so talented and so versatile. He's the most explosive and athletic guy I've ever coached. ... He spent obviously the whole spring with us. It was just fine-tuning those small fundamentals within the wide receiver position and really just learning the offense, and it's night and day. It's not even close.
"Travis works at it, he really does, and he's got a lot on his plate right now obviously doing both, but he's doing a heck of a job.”
Coming in after being the leading receiver for USF in 2022 and 2021, Weaver possesses both a veteran presence and approach. He was singled out by head coach Deion Sanders during Colorado Fall Sports Media Day, and Bartolone’s comments Monday reflected the value Weaver brings to the field.
