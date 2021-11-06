Brendon Lewis rises to the occasion in CU's 2OT victory over Oregon State

In CU's 37-34 win, Lewis went 15-of-24 with 170 yards of passing and four total touchdowns.

Second-year freshman quarterback Brendon Lewis experienced a number of firsts as a collegiate player in the Buffaloes' (3-6, 2-4 Pac-12) rollercoaster double overtime victory Saturday night against Oregon State.

Midway through the fourth quarter, the Beavers had rallied from a 10-0 deficit to begin the game, and via a 14-play, 80-yard drive that consumed over six minutes, took their first lead of the game, going up 23-20 after Tre'Shaun Harrison took a screen pass upfield 27 yards into the endzone.

Getting the ball back with 8:23 to play, Lewis found himself in the driver's seat, needing to march CU's offense downfield, trailing late in a close game — a touchdown or bust situation.

Unfortunately for the Buffs, the offense went three-and-out, giving the ball right back to Oregon State.

Thankfully, CU's defense held firm, forcing a quick three-and-out of its own.

At that point, with 5:37 left in the game, Lewis and the offense got one more chance to take back control.

That time, they didn't disappoint. Seven plays and 72 yards later, Lewis found fellow freshman Montana Lemonious-Craig on 3rd and 15 in the right corner of the endzone for six points.

Two plays earlier, the Buffs had an 11-yard Brenden Rice reverse that went for a touchdown called back on a hold.

For Karl Dorrell, the way Lewis and CU's offense responded in crunch time encapsulated his young quarterback's growth.

"I like how we score on a reverse, get a holding call — which I don’t quite agree — but we came back and (Lewis) didn’t bat an eye," Dorrell said after the game. "...He makes another play, throwing it to Montana in the corner of the end zone."

"His confidence, where he can overcome situations, is definitely a lot different now than what it was at the start of the season."