Brendon Lewis rises to the occasion in CU's 2OT victory over Oregon State
Second-year freshman quarterback Brendon Lewis experienced a number of firsts as a collegiate player in the Buffaloes' (3-6, 2-4 Pac-12) rollercoaster double overtime victory Saturday night against Oregon State.
In CU's 37-34 win, Lewis went 15-of-24 with 170 yards of passing and four total touchdowns.
Midway through the fourth quarter, the Beavers had rallied from a 10-0 deficit to begin the game, and via a 14-play, 80-yard drive that consumed over six minutes, took their first lead of the game, going up 23-20 after Tre'Shaun Harrison took a screen pass upfield 27 yards into the endzone.
Getting the ball back with 8:23 to play, Lewis found himself in the driver's seat, needing to march CU's offense downfield, trailing late in a close game — a touchdown or bust situation.
Unfortunately for the Buffs, the offense went three-and-out, giving the ball right back to Oregon State.
Thankfully, CU's defense held firm, forcing a quick three-and-out of its own.
At that point, with 5:37 left in the game, Lewis and the offense got one more chance to take back control.
That time, they didn't disappoint. Seven plays and 72 yards later, Lewis found fellow freshman Montana Lemonious-Craig on 3rd and 15 in the right corner of the endzone for six points.
Two plays earlier, the Buffs had an 11-yard Brenden Rice reverse that went for a touchdown called back on a hold.
For Karl Dorrell, the way Lewis and CU's offense responded in crunch time encapsulated his young quarterback's growth.
"I like how we score on a reverse, get a holding call — which I don’t quite agree — but we came back and (Lewis) didn’t bat an eye," Dorrell said after the game. "...He makes another play, throwing it to Montana in the corner of the end zone."
"His confidence, where he can overcome situations, is definitely a lot different now than what it was at the start of the season."
Over Lewis' last two games, looking back a week at CU's 52-29 loss to then-No. 7 Oregon, he has completed 70% of his passes (40-of-57), throwing for 394 yards with six passing touchdowns and a rushing score, as well, with no interceptions.
Compared to the struggles Lewis had early in the season, he has looked like completely different player, one that has been proving over the last few weeks that he can hang as a starter in the Pac-12 Conference.
Saturday also marked the first time all season that Colorado hasn't allowed a sack of Lewis; last weekend, the first game CU played with interim coach William Vlachos overseeing the o-line, only one sack was given up to the talented Ducks defense.
Lewis made note of the improved play up front when looking at his own development in recent weeks.
"I feel good," Lewis said. "I feel like I've been progressing every week and I feel like my teammates are a big part of that. They're going out there and making plays for me, the line is holding up well, so I just feel like we're all progressing as a unit."
Against Oregon, Lewis managed to complete a pass to 11 different targets. In Saturday's double overtime win over Oregon State, he hit nine different men for a completion.
In the last 10 quarters of football, Lewis, more so than any other point this season, has been able to translate the skills that made him a standout high school quarterback at the college level.
“He’s probably feeling like he felt back in Melissa, Texas, prior to coming to CU," Dorrell said. "I think when he was a high school quarterback, he felt he could do anything."
While Lewis passed his first collegiate test as far as proving he's capable of stepping up in the clutch late in a game, he also performed admirably in his first overtime period.
Colorado's offense took the field to begin overtime and Lewis quickly got the Buffs up by a score, diving into the endzone on a 9-yard keeper.
As was the case in the fourth quarter, the Buffs battled through a red zone penalty (this time a false start), managing to score nonetheless.
With three games left in the 2021 season, and the Buffaloes' backs against the wall in terms of avoiding a losing season, Lewis is playing the best football of his young college career.
“Right now, I think what’s driving the ship is B-Lew," Dorrell said. "I think (his teammates) have a lot of confidence in him. This is his team, his offense (and) they’re believing in him as the leader."
"He knows that and he’s stepping up his role, not only as the quarterback but also as the guy who’s supposed to manage this offense. He’s feeling much more comfortable doing those things right now.”