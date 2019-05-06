Brendon Lewis committing to CU would be influential to other recruits
For those of you who have been active in the Buff Nation forum over the last couple days, you've certainly seen discussion regarding 3-star, Melissa, Texas native Brendon Lewis.
A member of the Class of 2020, Lewis visited campus and Boulder over the weekend and many are anticipating that he'll be committing to Colorado shortly. The hashtag #BrendonWatch might need to be made to handle all this hype.
And for good reason.
Lewis is a multi-threat QB and as a junior at Melissa High, scored 50 total touchdowns — 39 through the air (to go along with 2,983 yards passing) and 11 on the ground (he rushed for 1,069 yards, as well).
At the end of the day, bringing him on board would be interesting to see; after all, Colorado didn't have a QB in its 2019 class and there really hasn't been any sort of QB competition since the days before Sefo Liufau.
Expect that all to change the second Steven Montez completes his final game at the end of this upcoming 2019 season.
But aside from what Lewis would obviously bring to the table in terms of his athletic ability, it is my humble opinion that he has enough clout to be somewhat of a domino falling and a contributor to a potential recruit-based chain reaction.
In other words, and more specifically, Lewis choosing Colorado (over other suitors including Boston College, Syracuse, Oklahoma and Texas A&M) could be a major boost for head coach Mel Tucker in his quest to begin rounding out his first recruiting class at CU.
Let's not forget that when all is said and done, these recruits are high school kids. I mean that not as a disparaging remark or to highlight their youth, but rather, in the sense that they talk to each other. They're observant. They're cognizant of who is going where, and why.
And if a guy like Lewis decides that CU is the place for him, he's going to be an essential lit flare — other recruits are going to take notice.
Will Lewis' potential commitment open a floodgate of top recruits pledging undying allegiance to Tucker and the Buffs? Well, perhaps not, but ultimately, he'd be a big-name early commitment for Tucker and Colorado and the impact of so has the potential to reverberate among Buff-centered recruiting circles across the country.
Lewis at the minimum could help make Colorado more of a contender to kids who as of now may have their sights set elsewhere.
Stay tuned for his decision or updates on his recruitment. Follow Brendon on Twitter @brendonlewis123