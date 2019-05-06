For those of you who have been active in the Buff Nation forum over the last couple days, you've certainly seen discussion regarding 3-star, Melissa, Texas native Brendon Lewis.

A member of the Class of 2020, Lewis visited campus and Boulder over the weekend and many are anticipating that he'll be committing to Colorado shortly. The hashtag #BrendonWatch might need to be made to handle all this hype.

And for good reason.

Lewis is a multi-threat QB and as a junior at Melissa High, scored 50 total touchdowns — 39 through the air (to go along with 2,983 yards passing) and 11 on the ground (he rushed for 1,069 yards, as well).

At the end of the day, bringing him on board would be interesting to see; after all, Colorado didn't have a QB in its 2019 class and there really hasn't been any sort of QB competition since the days before Sefo Liufau.

