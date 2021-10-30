Brenden Rice flexing playmaking prowess and leadership qualities for CU

Colorado may sit at 2-6 (1-4 Pac-12) on the year, with its offense having often looked lackluster throughout the 2021 season, but following the Buffs’ road loss at No. 7 Oregon Saturday, the elite playmaking ability of second-year freshman wide receiver Brenden Rice has become irrefutable.

Rice recorded five catches for 102 yards and a fourth quarter score at Oregon, racking up another 162 yards as the Buffaloes’ primary kick returner.

With CU allowing the Ducks to score points on seven straight drives into the fourth quarter, Rice was quite busy returning kicks.

In the second quarter, Rice, who stands at 6-foot-3, went up in the air to bring down a 50-50 contested ball against the Ducks’ D.J. James that went for a gain of 36 yards.

Two plays prior to that, Rice found some room to run over the middle, catching a pass from Brendon Lewis that he advanced upfield for a 26-yard gain.

His receptions eventually set up a two-yard touchdown reception by Alex Fontenot.

Earlier in the first quarter, Rice demonstrated his special teams value, returning a Ducks kick 38 yards to the Oregon 40-yard line.

While Rice went on to fumble on a third quarter kick return (that ultimately was recovered by the Buffs), his 119 yards of total offense and 162 return yards seem sufficient enough to absolve him of a rare lapse of ball security.

Two years and about two weeks ago, on Oct. 15, 2019, Rice, then a four-star receiver out of Hamilton High School in Chandler, Ariz., committed to CU over Michigan, Arizona State, Oregon, Texas A&M, USC and many others.

Fast forward to now, and in year two with the Buffs, Rice continues to assert his role within Colorado’s offense.

That role with the Buffs has increasingly become one of leadership recently, as well.

Following the Buffaloes’ 26-3 loss at the hands of Pac-12 North cellar dweller Cal, Rice was fired up when talking about a need for CU’s players to come together and rally through adversity.

"If you're not bought in, you might as well just leave,” he said. “There's no room for anybody who's trying to be out or trying to excuse themselves from the team. We need to all be bought in in order for us to take the next step."