Breaking: Vic So'oto leaving CU's staff

Through Colorado Sports Information, Karl Dorrell announced that defensive line coach Vic So'oto , hired back on Dec. 30, would be leaving his staff after about two months in Boulder.

So'oto, 34, is a father of five children, and per the Buffs' release, is taking a coaching job in his home state of California to be closer to his family.

One of six new coaches hired by Dorrell in the 2021 offseason, So'oto joined Colorado from the ranks of USC, where he coached the d-line in 2020 and 2021.

Previously, So'oto coached at Virginia (2016-2019). A first-team All-Mountain West selection as a senior at BYU in 2010, So'oto went undrafted in 2011 but played in the NFL for a total of six teams through 2014.

"It is disappointing we're losing Vic after just two months, but this is purely family related,” Dorrell said in a release. “He has five young children and with most of both sides of his family living in California, they can use the additional support. So, we understand why he wants to take advantage of an opportunity to move back and be closer to them."

Colorado is currently searching for a new defensive line coach to replace So'oto.

The Buffaloes are set to begin their first of 15 spring practices on Wednesday, March 30, with the annual Spring Game slated for April 23.