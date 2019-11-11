THE SITUATION

The world is recruiting is unique and there is no better example than Ashaad Clayton. The Rivals100 running back committed to Colorado minutes after touching down back in New Orleans after taking his first official visit to Boulder over the weekend. Clayton also held offers from Georgia, LSU, Alabama and Kansas, among others, but settled on the Buffs after an eye-opening weekend visit. Clayton was a longtime LSU lean but flirted with schools like Georgia and Kansas as recently as this fall. The Buffs extended a late offer to the four-star back and were able to get him on campus. He intends to sign with Colorado in December, though he is still expected to officially visit Kansas on Dec. 7.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

"It was beautiful. The coaching staff, Coach Mel Tucker, he really cares about his kids. Colorado, in general, everything you need is there. They care about academics, about the athletic program -- everyone from the ski team to the Zamboni team. Everyone is taken care of and they have all the resources you need. The coaches kept it real with me. They were straight up. Boulder is a beautiful city." "They told me about their plan for using me -- the same way Easton uses me in the slot, at running back, and I know I can play for sure." "They had a whole presentation based on me, the reasons why they wanted me, why they needed me. I met with all the coaches for an hour meeting with them and my mom, talking about how they would use. He said I could change the whole running backs room, which I think is true." "You can feel the difference when coaches say they want you and when they show you they want you. There's a big difference. They showed they wanted me."

