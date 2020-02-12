Earlier this week on Feb. 7, the Detroit Free Press reported that Mel Tucker would interview for the vacant Michigan State head coaching position. After Tucker reasserted his commitment to Colorado , Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reported late on Tuesday night that Tucker indeed was heading to East Lansing as the new head coach of the Michigan State Spartans.

You can find Feldman's full report on the late night news here. Tucker earlier on Tuesday was in Denver speaking to a group of donors and appeared on numerous Denver radio programs in the morning.

With news this big, expect athletic director Rick George and the University of Colorado to confirm and/or release a statement on the situation tomorrow.