BREAKING: Mel Tucker reportedly heading to MSU after all
Earlier this week on Feb. 7, the Detroit Free Press reported that Mel Tucker would interview for the vacant Michigan State head coaching position. After Tucker reasserted his commitment to Colorado, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reported late on Tuesday night that Tucker indeed was heading to East Lansing as the new head coach of the Michigan State Spartans.
You can find Feldman's full report on the late night news here. Tucker earlier on Tuesday was in Denver speaking to a group of donors and appeared on numerous Denver radio programs in the morning.
With news this big, expect athletic director Rick George and the University of Colorado to confirm and/or release a statement on the situation tomorrow.
BREAKING: #CU coach Mel Tucker has agreed in principle to become the new head coach at #MichiganState, per sources. After Tucker turned down initial interest, MSU power brokers came back repeatedly to Tucker’s reps w/ an offer that was impossible to ignore https://t.co/qjOH0qKirQ— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 12, 2020
No rest for @Coach_mtucker as we are back in Denver! Thank you, Tim, for hosting us and to all the donors that believe in @CUBuffsFootball ! The future is 😎 #GoBuffs #TheBuild pic.twitter.com/NRIRRJLMqY— CU Buff Club (@CUBuffClub) February 12, 2020
While I am flattered to be considered for the HC job @MSU_football, I am committed to @CUBuffsFootball for #TheBuild of our program, its great athletes, coaches & supporters. #UnfinishedBusiness #GoBuffs— Mel Tucker (@Coach_mtucker) February 8, 2020
