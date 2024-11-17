Breaking: Five-star QB Julian Lewis backs off USC commitment

One of the nation's top quarterbacks is back on the market.

Five-star QB Julian Lewis, who had been verbally committed to USC since the start of his junior season at Carrollton (Ga.) High School, has opened up his recruitment.

Lewis backed off his commitment to the Trojans on Sunday on the heels of a visit back to Georgia over the weekend and multiple trips out to Boulder to visit Colorado, the team that has been giving the five-star passer the biggest run since his official visit in the summer. Indiana is also making a run at the elite Georgia-based QB.

Lewis is one of the nation's best quarterbacks and has been pursued by multiple schools over the course of his recruitment. An early pledge for Lincoln Riley and the Trojans, USC has fended off efforts by Georgia, Auburn, and others for the touted quarterback. Colorado and Indiana are the two teams at the forefront for Lewis as the Early Signing Period looms.