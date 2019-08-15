With Mel Tucker not speaking with the media following Colorado's practice on Thursday, defensive coordinator Tyson Summers took the podium instead and fielded questions. CUSportsNation breaks down his comments on the youth of the d-line, Mikial Onu , and how Davion Taylor has improved this camp.

Summers on Mikial Onu picking up the defense: "Mikial's doing very well. He's a veteran guy, smart guy and this is a very defense than the one he's been in the last three years. He's doing a really good job of being able to spend able time, work at it, ask questions, and he's just a very mature kid. That shows in how he practices, his demeanor on the field and he's really turned into a quiet leader with that group."

--Thoughts: Yep, gotta agree 100% here. This isn't just coach talk or fluff. I've been very impressed with Onu and in particular his demeanor. He's very down to earth and an easy guy to talk to. Good student of the game...nice to see he's picking the defense up with greater ease as camp continues. I think his presence in the secondary is going to be a big boost for CU.

Summers on members of the secondary stepping up: "You've got kind of a balance. You've got a group of guys that have gotten more reps in this defense, so they've been able to adapt and be able to be communicative. Then you've got some guys that are really athletic at the same time but maybe not as far along in the playbook as some of the other guys. So we're trying to see what ones are going to be the best fit who we can trust to go out there and play, make tackles, erase big plays, create some takeaways and make some big third down tackles in the red area. Whoever those two are, that's who we're looking to have."

--Thoughts: Anyone want to debate which guys are in the first group as opposed to the second? Right now I see Rakestraw and a toss up between Maddox and Onu as being the first team safeties in a normal package. Perry seems to be gaining ground too. Just my personal take.