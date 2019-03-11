CUSportsNation.com

Breaking down Colorado's top 2020 wide receiver targets
Since Darrin Chiaverini returned to Boulder as the Buffaloes' receivers coach, Colorado has recruited the position very well.And that doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. In fact, Chiaveri...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news