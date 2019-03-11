Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-11 08:19:20 -0500') }} football Edit

Breaking down Colorado's top 2020 wide receiver targets

Vbnenbnsjlcqwvjaihz0
Gary Bryant
Mike Singer • CUSportsNation.com
@CUSportsNation
CUSportsNation.com

Since Darrin Chiaverini returned to Boulder as the Buffaloes' receivers coach, Colorado has recruited the position very well.And that doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. In fact, Chiaveri...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}