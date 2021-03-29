Breaking: Buffaloes land first 2022 commit in four-star center Joe Hurlburt
Colorado has landed its first Class of 2022 verbal commitment, as four-star center Joe Hurlburt out of Enderlin, North Dakota gave a pledge to Tad Boyle and Co. Monday evening.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news