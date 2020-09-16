Braezhon Ross, the No. 5 prospect in Nevada, sets Oct. 14 pledge date
Three-star Class of 2021 defensive tackle Braezhon Ross, ranked as the No. 5 player within his class in the state of Nevada, will commit on his birthday, Oct. 14., he tells CUSportsNation.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news