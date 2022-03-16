Bonnies end CU's season, beat the Buffs, 76-68, in first round of NIT

Tuesday’s loss to St. Bonaventure in the first round of the NIT will likely leave CU fans wondering if the Buffs may have overlooked the visiting Bonnies.

Regardless of the validity of that, the Bonnies came to Boulder ready to battle in a different time zone and at mile-high elevation.

St. Bonaventure shot 53% (29-of-55) from the floor and 50% (10-of-20) from deep on the night, shocking the Buffaloes en route to a 76-68 victory.

Colorado (43%, 25-of-48) had a good night of shooting, but was ineffective from long range (28%, 7-of-25) and proved incapable of putting together stops of the Bonnies.

“You’ve got to give St. Bonaventure credit,” Tad Boyle said after the loss. “They were the better team tonight, they were the tougher team tonight, they were the better executing team tonight — they were the team that didn’t want their season to end more than we did.”

For the Bonnies, round two of the NIT in Norman to face No.1 seed Oklahoma awaits sometime this weekend. For Colorado, the 2021-22 season is over.

Things got off to a less-than-ideal start for the Buffs, who found themselves in an early 10-2 hole, forcing Boyle to burn a timeout less than three minutes into things.

The Buffaloes battled back, however, sparked by an off-the-bench performance from Keeshawn Barthelemy, who quickly scored five points upon entering the game and led CU with nine at halftime.

A dunk by Jabari Walker with 7:02 to go in the first half gave Colorado its first lead of the game.

Walker, who finished the night with six points and eight rebounds on 2-of-10 shooting, undoubtedly suffered one of his most invisible performances of the season.

The first-team All-Pac-12 selection was double-teamed on the drive repeatedly and couldn’t get shots to fall from anywhere on the court.

“2-for-10 is not Jabari,” Boyle said. “He wasn’t his best tonight but listen — the kid’s been consistent all year long with 17 double-doubles…We had our chances. We just didn’t make shots when we had to make shots.”