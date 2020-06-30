CUSportsNation - Blue chip TE Erik Olsen reviews finalists before his decision day

Blue chip in-state tight end Erik Olsen is rounding third base and ready to make a decision regarding his recruitment, as he's penciled in a 4 p.m. MST announcement for the Fourth of July.

The 6-foot-5, 235-pound Heritage product is considering UCLA, Stanford, Washington, CU and Notre Dame as his finalist suitors and is ready to pull the trigger.

“It’s been really good knowing that I feel pretty confident in where I’m going, that’s for sure," he said. "It’s a lot of weight on my shoulders.”

Here's what he had to say briefly about each of his final five options.

UCLA: “The biggest factor is that I just feel like it’s in such a cool location being in downtown L.A. Growing up in Colorado, I’ve not been to the ocean that many times, so I feel like that’d be a really cool and fun change of pace for my four or five years in college."

Stanford: “The biggest reason for Stanford is definitely the education. (Stanford offers) an unmatched education in the FBS and it’s something that would set me up for the rest of my life.”

UW: “Washington has a little bit of everything going on — great education, right next to Seattle and they have some crazy fans with a dope stadium.”

Colorado: “It’d be so cool to be able to play in front of my friends and family every other weekend and being able to have them come out to all my games while being close to home would definitely be nice.”

Notre Dame: “They’ve had a great track record of putting tight ends into the NFL and that's definitely something that I want in my future.”