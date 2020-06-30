CUSportsNation - Blue chip TE Erik Olsen reviews finalists before his decision day

Blue chip TE Erik Olsen reviews finalists before his decision day
Blue chip in-state tight end Erik Olsen is rounding third base and ready to make a decision regarding his recruitment, as he's penciled in a 4 p.m. MST announcement for the Fourth of July.
The 6-foot-5, 235-pound Heritage product is considering UCLA, Stanford, Washington, CU and Notre Dame as his finalist suitors and is ready to pull the trigger.
“It’s been really good knowing that I feel pretty confident in where I’m going, that’s for sure," he said. "It’s a lot of weight on my shoulders.”
Here's what he had to say briefly about each of his final five options.
UCLA: “The biggest factor is that I just feel like it’s in such a cool location being in downtown L.A. Growing up in Colorado, I’ve not been to the ocean that many times, so I feel like that’d be a really cool and fun change of pace for my four or five years in college."
Stanford: “The biggest reason for Stanford is definitely the education. (Stanford offers) an unmatched education in the FBS and it’s something that would set me up for the rest of my life.”
UW: “Washington has a little bit of everything going on — great education, right next to Seattle and they have some crazy fans with a dope stadium.”
Colorado: “It’d be so cool to be able to play in front of my friends and family every other weekend and being able to have them come out to all my games while being close to home would definitely be nice.”
Notre Dame: “They’ve had a great track record of putting tight ends into the NFL and that's definitely something that I want in my future.”
I will be announcing my commitment at 4 MST on the 4th of July!!! @UCLAFootball @StanfordFball @NDFootball @CUBuffsFootball @UW_Football pic.twitter.com/YghlG787yG— Erik Olsen (@e_olsen12) June 28, 2020
Colorado has pursued him with vigor, as Karl Dorrell personally issued his offer, while since then, Taylor Embree and Darrin Chiaverini have stayed on him.
All in all, the Buffs have placed much effort to ensure one of the Centennial State's top 2021 prospects stays home.
“Coach Embree, being as young as he is, he really understands the recruiting process, which is great for me," Olsen said. "Being able to talk to him about what to do in certain situations has been really good. Coming from the 49ers, he has a lot of experience with tight ends, especially with George Kittle. Hopefully that transfers over to me and he can help me be the best tight end that I can.”
“'Coach Chev' has been at Colorado for awhile now and I feel like he knows what he’s doing to say the least.”
Dorrell, Embree and Chiaverini have stressed to Olsen that Colorado's offense of the future is going to highly incorporate tight ends in terms of a mainstay schematic role and have pitched Olsen as being a guy they want to spearhead that.
“It’s kind of hard to say exactly what it’s going to look like because it hasn’t happened like, but I feel like they’ve got a great plan in place for tight ends and being able to use me all across the field," Olsen said. "It’s going to be exciting to see what it looks like next season and even more when I’d get there and get my time to shine there.”
After Dorrell and his staff got settled into Boulder, he issued an offer to Olsen on the 14th of April. Since then, Colorado has remained prominent throughout the months via regular appearances in Olsen's top schools lists as he has steadily narrowed down his options.
Throughout Olsen's recruiting process from the time Colorado offered, Dorrell has offered a consistent vision while giving Olsen a sense of his personality.
“He’s definitely a super down-to-earth guy who loves the game of football," Olsen said. "He cares a lot about Colorado and the team he just acquired. He wants to keep moving forward and see where he can take this. At the end of the day, his biggest goal right now is to bring Colorado back to where it was when it was a powerhouse in the ‘90s."