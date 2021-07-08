Blue chip defensive end Sterling Lane lists CU in Top 5
Shortly landing a verbal commitment from Aaron Austin, the Buffaloes appear to be hot on the trail of another Class of 2022 defensive end, Sterling Lane, who released a Top 5 Thursday featuring Col...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news