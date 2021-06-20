Blue chip 2023 DB Peyton Bowen reviews recent unofficial visit at CU

Notable among Colorado's list of visitors checking out campus last week was Class of 2023 defensive back Peyton Bowen , a four-star prospect from Denton (Guyer) Texas.

Brett Maxie offered him in early February and since then, Bowen has put together a pretty impressive list of scholarship opportunities.

Besides Colorado, Southern Cal has offered, as has Baylor, Florida State, Texas, , Notre Dame, South Carolina and many others. Needless to say, his stock continues to rise.

So far this summer, Bowen has been making the rounds and checking out some of the programs after him.

In addition to his recent unofficial visit at CU, he's been to Oklahoma, Ole Miss, LSU and Texas Christian this month.

At the moment, the Buffs are recruiting him un-specifically as a defensive back although he does primarily play safety at Denton Guyer and Maxie's involvement in his recruitment seems evidence enough that Colorado likely envisions him doing the same in college.

While his offer sheet continues to grow larger, Bowen has been able to forge some strong relationships with Maxie as well as Aziz Shittu, who has also been recruiting him.

"It's been good talking to Maxie and learning from a vet and then crafting a relationship with coach Shittu," Bowen said.