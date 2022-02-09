Blake Purchase likes what he sees from Colorado's revamped coaching staff

It's far from a breaking news item that Cherry Creek's Blake Purchase is among the top Class of 2023 prospects in the state of Colorado.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound edge/outside linebacker has been on CU's radar for some time, having picked up an offer from the Buffaloes back in November of 2020.

That offer came from the now-departed Brian Michalowski, who, after overseeing Colorado's outside linebackers from 2019-21, was not retained by Karl Dorrell earlier this January.

Michalowski's reputation was one of building strong bonds with the players he recruited.

With his departure, plus the plethora of other offers Purchase currently has in front of him, it is fair to question whether or not the Buffs are still in good shape with him, given the coaching staff overhaul that Dorrell only recently completed.

However, following a recent unofficial visit up in Boulder, Purchase got the vibe that the new regime at CU is definitely still interested in him.

“They’re definitely treating me as a priority — nothing’s really changed from coach 'B-Mike' with these new coaches coming in," Purchase said. "I definitely feel like a priority up there, with how they check in with me pretty often and everything.”

Purchase headed down to Boulder with his Bruins teammates Chase Brackney and Hank Zilinskas, two players who recently picked up offers from the Buffaloes, too.

Wide receiver Ismael Cisse was the most recent Class of 2023 player at Cherry Creek to have been offered by CU; all in all, the Buffs are involved with a solid handful of Bruins players as the new recruiting cycle takes off.