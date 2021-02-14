CUSportsNation - Bipolar Buffs fall to Cal in another disappointing Pac-12 loss

If you can pummel a good Pac-12 team on the road, you should have no problem doing the same to the cellar dweller California Golden Bears.

Two days ago, following a throttling of Stanford on the road, the Buffs looked like they had turned a corner.

However, despite Cal shooting 32% from the floor in the second half, despite a stretch of over seven minutes in the second half in which the Bears went without a field goal — despite every missed Cal free throw that invited the Buffs to wake the hell up and take over the game, they didn’t.

Instead, the final score from Berkeley read 71-62 in favor of the Bears.

Valid claims about suspect officiating can be made. But at the end of the day, CU did itself zero favors down the stretch and once again, the Buffs pointed a loaded gun at their foot and pulled the trigger.

In the midst of a legitimate Pac-12 title race, Colorado (16-6, 10-5 Pac-12) failed to take care of business, attaching to its NCAA Tournament resume another inexcusable loss to a wholly inferior team.

Simply put, this Colorado unit is impossible to trust. The Buffs border on having a true Jekyll and Hyde identity.

The loss at Cal was just more of the same: Once every three or four games, the Buffs almost completely lose all ability to rebound, defend, make clutch shots and stay out of foul trouble.

“The bottom of the league teams — we have to stop playing down to their competition and learn how to close games,” McKinley Wright IV said. “We’ve shown we can play with the top teams in our league and the bottom teams have nothing to lose. We have everything to lose. Those three (losses to) Utah, Washington (and now) Cal — they’re going to hurt us.”

Tonight had to be the literal worst way for Wright IV to become the first Pac-12 Conference member of the 1,600 points, 600 rebounds and 600 assists club.