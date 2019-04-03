CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team



Mark Pszonak contributed to this report. Out-of-state recruiting is especially important if you want to vie for a national championship or even to just contend in your division. In this series we look at players recruited out of state that will have a big impact on their teams, and conference battles, in 2019. We continue with some of the wide receivers that stand out. RELATED: Biggest out-of-state quarterback grabs | RBs



Recruiting: While Florida, Florida State, Miami and Tennessee also made Jeudy’s list of top schools, Alabama was considered his heavy leader. He ended any drama that existed by committing to the Tide during the summer leading up to his senior season. Farrell’s take: While Alabama borders Florida this was still a huge out-of-state grab because going into South Florida is never easy. Of course, having Amari Cooper and Calvin Ridley pave the way for Jeudy helped, but this was a massive grab for the Tide and Jeudy has been a star.

Recruiting: During the spring after his junior season Shenault, who already held over a dozen offers, took unofficial visits to Colorado, Alabama, Oklahoma State, LSU and Baylor. It was the visit to Boulder in early April that left the biggest impression, as he committed to the Buffaloes by the end of the month. Farrell’s take: Shenault is one of the best wide receivers in the country and probably one of the guys you hear the least about on this list. But for Colorado to go into Texas and pull him away was a big deal at the time. We just didn’t know how big a deal it would become. He’s turned into a superstar.

Recruiting: While Ross held offers from coast-to-coast, he seemed destined to stay in-state and play for either Alabama or Auburn for the majority of his recruiting process. However, a very successful official visit to Death Valley in December quickly changed everything. Despite taking visits to both the Tide and Tigers in January, he still spurned his in-state programs and committed to Clemson on National Signing Day. Farrell’s take: This was a great example of the recruiting swagger that Clemson has, going into Nick Saban’s home state and pulling out a receiver who was so dominant as a freshman last year. Ross was a huge part of the national title run, and he looks to be the next star at wide receiver for Clemson, a team that has produced a ton of them.

Recruiting: Moore was initially committed to Texas, but when he re-opened his process during his senior season, Purdue jumped at the opportunity. The Boilermakers, who were already talking to Moore before his de-commitment, were able to seal the deal after he took an official visit to West Lafayette in December. Farrell’s take: Moore was a three-star who is making us look bad and clearly we had no idea he’d make such a huge impact on college football so early. Kentucky isn’t that far away, but to not only steal him away from the in state schools but also beat Texas and others for his services is a big deal, and he’s the heart and soul of the program right now.

