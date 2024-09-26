Big 12 announces CU’s league schedule for 2024-25 season
In Colorado’s return to the Big 12, the Buffs now know the conference opponents they’ll face this season.
Thursday, the Big 12 released the 2024-25 conference slate, and the Buffs begin their new journey with a contest against Iowa State on Dec. 30 at the CU Events Center in Boulder. Following Iowa State, the Buffs open January with two road games against Arizona State (Jan. 4) and UCF (Jan. 8), then come back home to face West Virginia (Jan. 12) and Cincinnati (Jan. 15).
Colorado announced its nonconference schedule two months ago and the Big 12 revealed the home-and-away pairings back in June. Thursday’s schedule announcement set the game dates, but tipoff times and broadcast information will be announced at a later date.
CU men’s basketball 2024-25 schedule
Oct. 19 — POMONA-PITZER, 3 p.m. (exhibition)
Nov. 4 — EASTERN WASHINGTON
Nov. 8 — NORTHERN COLORADO
Nov. 13 — CAL STATE FULLERTON
Nov. 17 — HARVARD
Nov. 25 — vs. Michigan State, 3 p.m. MT (ESPN; Maui Invitational)
Nov. 26 — vs. Memphis/UConn, 1:30 or 4 p.m. MT (ESPN or ESPN2; Maui Invitational)
Nov. 27 — vs. TBD (Maui Invitational)
Dec. 2 — PACIFIC
Dec. 7 — COLORADO STATE
Dec. 13 — SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Dec. 21 — BELLARMINE
Dec. 30 — IOWA STATE*
Jan. 4 — at Arizona State*
Jan. 8 — at Central Florida*
Jan. 12 — WEST VIRGINIA*
Jan. 15 — CINCINNATI*
Jan. 18 — at Oklahoma State*
Jan. 21 — BYU*
Jan. 25 — at Arizona*
Jan. 28 — ARIZONA STATE*
Feb. 2 — at TCU*
Feb. 5 — at Utah*
Feb. 8 — HOUSTON*
Feb. 11 — at Kansas*
Feb. 15 — CENTRAL FLORIDA*
Feb. 18 — at Iowa State*
Feb. 22 — BAYLOR*
Feb. 24 — KANSAS*
March 2 — at Kansas State*
March 5 — at Texas Tech*
March 8 — TCU*
March 11-15 — Big 12 Conference tournament (Kansas City, Mo.)