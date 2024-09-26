In Colorado’s return to the Big 12, the Buffs now know the conference opponents they’ll face this season.

Thursday, the Big 12 released the 2024-25 conference slate, and the Buffs begin their new journey with a contest against Iowa State on Dec. 30 at the CU Events Center in Boulder. Following Iowa State, the Buffs open January with two road games against Arizona State (Jan. 4) and UCF (Jan. 8), then come back home to face West Virginia (Jan. 12) and Cincinnati (Jan. 15).

Colorado announced its nonconference schedule two months ago and the Big 12 revealed the home-and-away pairings back in June. Thursday’s schedule announcement set the game dates, but tipoff times and broadcast information will be announced at a later date.