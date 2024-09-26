PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1HMDVGUjNaNldCJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUcwNUZSM1o2V0InLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago basketball Edit

Big 12 announces CU’s league schedule for 2024-25 season

Colorado men's basketball practice at the CU Events Center.
Nicolette Edwards • CUSportsReport
Staff Writer
@nikkiedwardsss

In Colorado’s return to the Big 12, the Buffs now know the conference opponents they’ll face this season.

Thursday, the Big 12 released the 2024-25 conference slate, and the Buffs begin their new journey with a contest against Iowa State on Dec. 30 at the CU Events Center in Boulder. Following Iowa State, the Buffs open January with two road games against Arizona State (Jan. 4) and UCF (Jan. 8), then come back home to face West Virginia (Jan. 12) and Cincinnati (Jan. 15).

Colorado announced its nonconference schedule two months ago and the Big 12 revealed the home-and-away pairings back in June. Thursday’s schedule announcement set the game dates, but tipoff times and broadcast information will be announced at a later date.

CU men’s basketball 2024-25 schedule

Oct. 19 — POMONA-PITZER, 3 p.m. (exhibition)

Nov. 4 — EASTERN WASHINGTON

Nov. 8 — NORTHERN COLORADO

Nov. 13 — CAL STATE FULLERTON

Nov. 17 — HARVARD

Nov. 25 — vs. Michigan State, 3 p.m. MT (ESPN; Maui Invitational)

Nov. 26 — vs. Memphis/UConn, 1:30 or 4 p.m. MT (ESPN or ESPN2; Maui Invitational)

Nov. 27 — vs. TBD (Maui Invitational)

Dec. 2 — PACIFIC

Dec. 7 — COLORADO STATE

Dec. 13 — SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

Dec. 21 — BELLARMINE

Dec. 30 — IOWA STATE*

Jan. 4 — at Arizona State*

Jan. 8 — at Central Florida*

Jan. 12 — WEST VIRGINIA*

Jan. 15 — CINCINNATI*

Jan. 18 — at Oklahoma State*

Jan. 21 — BYU*

Jan. 25 — at Arizona*

Jan. 28 — ARIZONA STATE*

Feb. 2 — at TCU*

Feb. 5 — at Utah*

Feb. 8 — HOUSTON*

Feb. 11 — at Kansas*

Feb. 15 — CENTRAL FLORIDA*

Feb. 18 — at Iowa State*

Feb. 22 — BAYLOR*

Feb. 24 — KANSAS*

March 2 — at Kansas State*

March 5 — at Texas Tech*

March 8 — TCU*

March 11-15 — Big 12 Conference tournament (Kansas City, Mo.)


PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5zY2hlZHVsZSBsb2NrZWQgaW4uIGxldCYjMzk7cyBob29wLiDwn6as PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvQnVmZnM/ c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0J1ZmZzPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENvbG9yYWRvIE1lbiYjMzk7cyBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIChA Q1VCdWZmc01CQikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DVUJ1 ZmZzTUJCL3N0YXR1cy8xODM5MzY1MTY4MTc1OTYwMjk4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAyNiwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
