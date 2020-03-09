Both players were selected to the Pac-12's All-Defensive team making Colorado the only school with more than one players named to the list.

Bey took home Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and was named second team All-Pac-12 while Wright IV earned first team All-Pac-12 honors.

The Pac-12 Conference and commissioner Larry Scott on Monday unveiled the league's annual awards for men's basketball, and Colorado juniors Tyler Bey and McKinley Wright IV were notably included in the 2019-20 list of accolades.

Bey, at the conclusion of the 2019-20 regular season, led the Pac-12 Conference with an average of nine rebounds per game. He was fifth in steals per game (1.53) and sixth in blocks per game (1.2).

In total, Bey's Defensive Rating of 85.0 ranks within the top 10 nationally and is third among major conference players.

In 17 league games, Bey averaged 8.8 boards a contest and scored 14.6 points per game.

He joins Andre Roberson (2013) as the second Buffalo to win league Defensive Player of the Year honors since Colorado joined the Pac-12. Bey also was named second team All-Pac-12 for his solid season.

Wright IV was named first team All-Pac-12 for the second straight year, thanks to his 14.2 points 5.6 rebounds per game plus 156 assists on the year.

Wright's 5.1 assists per game led the Pac-12, while his 14.2 points led the Buffs.

Additionally, Wright IV and Bey were both named to the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team (five players in total), making CU the lone program to boast more than one player on the list.

On Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. MST,, the 6th-seeded Buffs take on 11 seed Washington State at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in the first round of the Pac-12 Conference Tournament.

