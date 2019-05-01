News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-01 17:39:18 -0500') }} football Edit

Behind Enemy Lines: Intel on the ASU Sun Devils

Emvzqr4ssob0nhl6kbap
ASU head coach Herm Edwards speaking with refs during the CU/ASU game at Folsom Field on Oct. 6 2018 (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
Justin Guerriero • CUSportsNation.com
Editor

As Pac-12 football programs end their spring practices and scrimmages, CUSportsNation spoke with Hod Rabino, publisher of DevilsDigest.com, a Rivals and Yahoo! Sports Network affiliate, to get a se...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}