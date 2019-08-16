In addition to moving from running back, the position he was recruited at and which he played from freshman through junior year, to tight end, the spot he'll be used in Mel Tucker's system, senior Beau Bisharat is expected to be a big part of Colorado's special teams schemes. Right now, he's starting on every unit: kickoff, kickoff return, punt block and punt return.

Beau Bisharat makes a run with the ball during CU's first day of fall camp (CUBuffs.com). (CUBuffs.com)

Bisharat currently ranks seventh all-time in Colorado history with 70 special teams points while his 31 tackles ranks eighth. One of just four Buffs to play as a true freshman in 2016, Bisharat has tallied up a streak of 37 games played heading into his senior season. With special teams standouts like Drew Lewis and Kabion Ento now gone, Bisharat's presence will be one of importance for Colorado. “Beau is the leader of the [special] teams," said Ross Els, ILBs and special teams coach. "He’s played so many positions on special teams. He knows every scheme and he’s done a great job in getting everybody lined up.” Although the Buffs certainly have holes to fill on special teams, CU in 2019 returns multiple key personnel that has Els confident in his ability to square away the rest of the positions. “I like the specialists," he said. "It’s nice when you have your long snapper back, your punter back, your kicker back, holder, etc. and you’ve got everybody healthy. That hurt us bad last year, when Alex Kinney went down and James Stefanou went down. Starting with the guys that are going to execute, I’m really pleased with how those guys are coming [along]."

James Stefanou lines up a field goal attempt earlier this week (CUBuffs.com) (CUBuffs.com)

Stefanou, who was bogged down with injuries during camp last year, and who played through the pain in particular has attested to the relief of being fully healthy and making sure he stays that way. "I'm just managing [myself] and taking days off when I feel I need to take a day off," he said. "Not overkicking when I'm feeling any type of soreness just turn down the reps [is key]." That said, in terms of filling in the holes around the aforementioned guys, Els admitted that much is still in the air. "We’re working so many kids at so many positions right now — we have no idea who’s going to travel," he said. "We gotta wait for that to start to get nailed down. We have no idea how many players at each position we’re going to be allowed to use. "We’re thin in the secondary which hurts you special teams-wise...but right now we’re just working on technique. We’ll do the schemes later." Another guy earning praise from both Els and Tucker is Jon Van Diest, who in addition to competing for a starting inside backer spot opposite Nate Landman, has been working hard on special teams, too. "What you notice about Jon is that he works harder than everybody else," Els said of him. "He just runs so hard.” For Bisharat in particular, he's taking flipping to tight end combined with a continued role on special teams as a blessing, one that's bound to help him in the event he decides he wants to try to make it in the NFL. “Coach Els always says if you want to play at the next level, you have to play special teams," he said. "I think I’ve got some good experience and good advice from coach Els on special teams at the next level, so having already been through a position change too, I think it’ll be beneficial if an [NFL] opportunity does present itself.”