Barrington Hargress on track to make a significant impact for CU

Barrington Hargress is settling into Boulder as he committed to Colorado just two months ago, but head coach Tad Boyle already knows that the Buffs’ newest point guard is going to be a pivotal player for the 2025-26 season.

Colorado lost its top scorer Julian Hammond (12.5 points per game) and guards Javon Ruffin (Bowling Green), RJ Smith (DePaul), Courtney Anderson Jr. (Montana) and Harrison Carrington to the transfer portal. Boyle and his staff were in great need of a point guard that could come in and immediately take the reins on the offensive end.

The Buffs filled that void by landing the 15th-best scorer in the nation as Hargress averaged 20.8 points per game at UC Riverside last season to lead the Big West Conference.

While Hargress will likely bring plenty of buckets for the Buffs, he’s excited to showcase his playmaking ability on both ends of the floor.

“I feel like it's just take care of the ball,” Hargress said. “I feel like it will be a very good balance of these guys showing what they can do, showing that I could get them the ball, and then at the same time, me being able to create space, give defenders trouble if they're on island with me, or anything like that.

“… I think that that's why I chose [Colorado] because this place allowed me to showcase my whole game, as far as just showcasing my teammates, and then as far as if you leave a defender, I'll do just fine. I think that this place is a really good place for me.”

Turnovers frequently taxed the Buffs as they finished with a 14-21 record last season. Colorado ranked last in the Big 12 averaging 14.4 turnovers per game and also in turnover margin (-3.26). In two seasons at UC Riverside, Hargress averaged 4.3 assists per game and recorded an assist-to-turnover rate of 2.53. That’s nearly double the total CU’s assist leader Hammond (3.2 assists per game) posted as his assist-to-turnover rate was 1.30.

Hargress has shown he’s capable of handling the ball well and Boyle anticipates his new point guard will be very active in bringing an offensive spark back as CU finished 14th in the Big 12 averaging 69.7 points per game.

“He's really smart, he's intelligent, he's got a great feel for the game as well,” Boyle said. “I want him to just just acclimate as quick as possible and understand that he is going to be the guy that is going to help lead this team next year because the ball will be in his hands a lot. He's a good ball-handler. He's a good decision-maker so we need him to be vocal.”

Hargress will likely lead the charge for Colorado’s offense as the Buffs' perimeter rotation hasn’t seen much action at the collegiate level. Five freshmen have joined CU this summer and four of them play at the wing. Colorado’s only returning guards include second-year players Felix Kossaras and Andrew Crawford. Crawford took a redshirt season while Kossaras averaged 10.7 minutes in 29 games.

Hargress has the opportunity to become one of, if not the most, crucial players on the floor this season, and he is ready to take that step forward.

“I feel like I have a chance to do everything that I can put my mind to,” Hargress said. “I feel like that's a big thing to have and I found that just from being in the gym.”