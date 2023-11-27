Head coach Deion Sanders was without his son Shedeur Sanders at quarterback in the Buffs’ season finale Saturday, and the cause of his absence was revealed in a newly-released Well Off Media video.

For several weeks coach Sanders has relayed the message that his quarterback has been banged up, but Sunday night, the Well Off Media video explained that Shedeur has a fracture in his back.

In the video, Deion Sanders Jr., who films and produces the content for Well Off Media, captured his younger brother walking onto the field at Utah’s Rice-Eccles Stadium for warmups Saturday. Earlier in the week, it was already decided that Sanders wouldn’t play against Utah.

“Are they gonna say what happened to you when the game’s done?” Deion Jr. asked.

“I don’t think so,” Shedeur said.

“Because I want people to know,” Deion Jr. added.

After this exchange, Shedeur continued onto the field and Deion Jr. posted a text overlay about the fracture in Shedeur’s back.

Shedeur was the most-sacked quarterback in the nation during the regular season after absorbing 52 hits through 11 games. The consistent punishment from opposing defenses resulted in injections of pain killers in order for him to get through games in the second half of the season.

His last appearance of the 2023 season was against Washington State as he went down one final time in the first half of CU’s 56-14 loss on Nov. 17. After the game, coach Sanders said that Shedeur experienced numbness in his throwing hand and re-injured his ankle.

During warmups at Utah, Shedeur was walking around the field, but wasn’t doing his usual pregame routine. In the Well Off video, Shedeur discussed how he was feeling.

“It’s crazy because I feel good,” he told his brother in the video. “But when I start running for real, it’s like the idea is, ‘Ah, I feel good,’ but realistically you can’t. I can’t even throw right now.”

After the game in Utah, coach Sanders provided further insight on Shedeur’s status.

“I don't know about a procedure,” Sanders said. “Shedeur has been hurting for a while and just prolonging that, prolonging that and prolonging that. … You understand what time it is and ironically that was my first time playing without my son, Shedeur.

“... But that was my first time that I was available and he wasn't. He played when I was in hospital for, I think a month at Jackson. But that was my first time playing without him and it wasn't easy.”

Even after being the most-sacked quarterback in CU history, Shedeur finished his first season at Colorado 298-of-430 (69.3%) for 3,230 yards passing, 27 touchdowns and only three interceptions. He set single-season school records for passing yards and completion percentage and also finished second in touchdown passes, attempts and completions.