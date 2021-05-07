CUSportsNation - Aziz Shittu brings energetic and relationship-driven approach to CU's staff

In his second year on staff with Colorado as a defensive graduate assistant, Aziz Shittu has continued to carve an important role for himself in Boulder alongside defensive coordinator Chris Wilson, with whom he helps oversee CU's d-line, among other things. Whether it's been in the weight room, at practice or on the recruiting trail, Shittu's reputation is one of having an energetic and relationship-driven approach to whatever it is he's doing.

Aziz Shittu joined Colorado as a graduate assistant in the spring of 2020 (Aziz Shittu / Twitter)

Colorado was and is the first coaching destination for Shittu, as he joined Karl Dorrell's staff in April of 2020, about six months after his career in the NFL ended. Shittu spent four years in the NFL, primarily with the Philadelphia Eagles, from 2016-2019. His time in Philadelphia is how he came to met Wilson, who, from 2016-2018, was the Eagles' defensive line coach. Shittu and Wilson went on to win Super Bowl LII rings together for the 2017 season. After the better part of three years with the Eagles, Shittu joined the Dallas Cowboys in the fall of 2018, rejoining Philadelphia the following summer for what would be his final professional season. After exiting the NFL, Shittu admitted that coaching was something far from on his radar. In the roughly six months between his final days in the NFL and joining Colorado's staff, Shittu wound up starting his own football development business which ultimately convinced him that coaching was something he was enthusiastic about. "It was just such a rewarding experience to see the guys I was developing and training, seeing them get so much better," he said. "I loved that aspect and loved giving them the tools from my experiences, my failures and successes that’ll benefit them in the long run." "When the opportunity arose to come out here to Colorado and also get my Master’s Degree, as well, it was pretty much a no brainer.”

Aziz Shittu shares a word with Robert Barnes and Steele Dubar during Colorado's recent spring showcase (Aziz Shittu / Twitter)

On paper, Colorado looked like a good fit for Shittu, in large part because he'd be working under his former position coach with the Eagles in Wilson. The history between Wilson and Shittu has allowed for them to have a harmonious approach to coaching the Buffs' current defensive linemen. With Wilson's philosophy rooted in large part from his days in the NFL, Shittu has proved to be ideal in reinforcing Wilson's goals for the defensive line as a position group. "The advantage me and coach Wilson have together is that I know the techniques he wants (to teach) and I’ve done the techniques," Shittu said. "I am a physical example of what they want them to look like. It’s very seamless for me and coach Wilson." "We speak the same language, we come from the same background and we share the same philosophy.” In terms of the perspective of the players he coaches, Shittu's approach has been met with widespread admiration and appreciation. “He brings a different energy," sophomore defensive lineman Jalen Sami said earlier this spring. "He connects to us on a different level. And it’s all love with Aziz — he makes us laugh, he jokes around with us every day, so we look forward to seeing him as we come in every day and he looks forward to seeing us.” For Shittu, his history of having been there and done that, in both college and the NFL, has aided him in helping to develop Colorado's players. Prior to his NFL career, Shittu was a defensive standout at Stanford, where, as a senior in 2015, he earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors, recording 58 tackles. Shittu's work in the classroom also won him first-team All-Academic honors within the conference. He capped his collegiate career by helping the Cardinal to a 45-16 win over Iowa in the 2016 Rose Bowl, of which he was named the game's defensive MVP. “I’m not too far removed from the experiences they’re going through day-to-day and I just want to be a resource and a mentor for them," he said. "Personally, in my career, I would always want a coach to be like me: personable, never afraid to tell them anything, open and honest — just being real." "Being my most authentic self is always who I’ve been and I’d never change for everybody.”

Aziz Shittu and Chris Wilson pose with Colorado's defensive linemen following completion of the 2021 spring showcase at Folsom Field (Aziz Shittu / Twitter)