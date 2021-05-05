CUSportsNation - Austin Kawecki looks forward to OV at CU, the first P5 program to offer him

Austin Kawecki looks forward to OV at CU, the first P5 program to offer him
All recruits react to their first offer or first "big-time" offer, depending on the aspirations and skills of the said player, differently.
That said, it should go without saying that there is some universal thread, on the note of excitement and a feeling of accomplishment, that connects most recruits when that day does come and an offer slides across their plate.
In other words, prospects have a tendency to think favorably on the programs that were there early in their recruitment.
For three-star Frisco (Lebanon Trail) Texas offensive tackle Austin Kawecki, his own recruitment got started in late January when Dartmouth became his first offer.
From there, things began to heat up, as Memphis, Houston and East Carolina came in with offers throughout the end of winter and early into spring.
Then, on March 4, Mitch Rodrigue offered him, which gave Kawecki his first scholarship opportunity at a Power Five program.
Since then, Kawecki's recruitment has literally exploded.Baylor, Utah, Southern Cal, Indiana, Oklahoma State, Penn State, Miami — the list goes on — but now as the summer approaches, Kawecki's offer sheet has become quite long.
Currently, Kawecki has penciled in four of his five official visits, Colorado included, along with USC, Baylor and Oklahoma State.
A combination of factors led to him choosing CU as an official visit destination, the Buffs' early entrance into his recruitment prime among them.
“'Coach Rod' believed in me early," Kawecki said. "(Colorado) was the first Power Five offer I had, which led to my recruitment kind of blowing up. I’ve always liked talking to him, our relationship is good and what I’ve seen from Boulder so far — I’ve liked it a lot.”
With a relationship dating back to mid-February, Kawecki and Rodrigue have established some familiarity with one another.
Rodrigue's approach seems to be resonating with the 6-foot-5, 265-pound prospect.
“He really cares about players and treats you more than just a player — like a human," Kawecki said. "We have a really good relationship with each other. He’s a big Christian so he’s not going to lie to you about what he’s doing. He’s been very truthful to me.”
Kawecki has played varsity at Lebanon Trail High School since his sophomore year, during which time he was rotated between both left and right tackle as well as guard.
Late in his sophomore campaign, he settled in at left tackle, where he played his entire junior season in 2020, as well.
A few weeks ago Kawecki took part in the Rivals Camp held in nearby Dallas, where he squared off against four-star prospect Trevion Williams, with each player chalking up a victory over the two snaps they faced one another.
Kawecki can be seen in the 4:33-4:43 clip of the below video.
His battles with Williams epitomize what Kawecki was trying to get out of the Rivals Camp: hold his own as best as possible against stout competition.
“That’s what it’s all about," he said. "You might not have the best defensive end or players at your own high school, so going out there and playing and competing against people who also have offers is a big part for recruitment. You’re not going to win every rep, so it’s just about seeing what you learn from it and if you do win, it shows coaches that I’m legit and Power Five caliber.”
Kawecki mentioned being better in pass protection as something he's made a big jump in from the end of his junior season to now.
When he first started talking with Rodrigue, he was told he had good quickness and finished blocks effectively.
With an official visit planned at Colorado from June 11-13, Kawecki looks forward to checking out Boulder as well as getting a chance to get to know Karl Dorrell in a more personal way.
“It’s been more introductory and I’m sure I’ll learn more about him on the visit, but I’ve seen only good things from him so far," he said. "He wants to stay in Boulder, so that’s always a good thing, knowing that he’s going to be there for awhile.”