CUSportsNation - Austin Kawecki looks forward to OV at CU, the first P5 program to offer him

All recruits react to their first offer or first "big-time" offer, depending on the aspirations and skills of the said player, differently.

That said, it should go without saying that there is some universal thread, on the note of excitement and a feeling of accomplishment, that connects most recruits when that day does come and an offer slides across their plate.

In other words, prospects have a tendency to think favorably on the programs that were there early in their recruitment.

For three-star Frisco (Lebanon Trail) Texas offensive tackle Austin Kawecki, his own recruitment got started in late January when Dartmouth became his first offer.

From there, things began to heat up, as Memphis, Houston and East Carolina came in with offers throughout the end of winter and early into spring.

Then, on March 4, Mitch Rodrigue offered him, which gave Kawecki his first scholarship opportunity at a Power Five program.

Since then, Kawecki's recruitment has literally exploded.Baylor, Utah, Southern Cal, Indiana, Oklahoma State, Penn State, Miami — the list goes on — but now as the summer approaches, Kawecki's offer sheet has become quite long.

Currently, Kawecki has penciled in four of his five official visits, Colorado included, along with USC, Baylor and Oklahoma State.

A combination of factors led to him choosing CU as an official visit destination, the Buffs' early entrance into his recruitment prime among them.

“'Coach Rod' believed in me early," Kawecki said. "(Colorado) was the first Power Five offer I had, which led to my recruitment kind of blowing up. I’ve always liked talking to him, our relationship is good and what I’ve seen from Boulder so far — I’ve liked it a lot.”