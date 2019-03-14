CUSportsNation.com

ATH Justin Baker hopes to visit Colorado this spring
Burien (Wash.) Kennedy Catholic athlete Justin Baker posted on his Twitter account on February 28 that he landed an offer from the Colorado Buffaloes.In the Twitter announcement, he posted a pictur...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news