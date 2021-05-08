CUSportsNation - Atanza Vongor details decision to transfer to Colorado

On Friday afternoon, the Buffaloes made another acquisition via the NCAA transfer portal, as former Texas Christian safety Atanza Vongor announced on Twitter that he was joining Colorado.

A former four-star recruit out of Grand Prairie (South Grand Prairie High) Texas, Vongor signed with TCU's Class of 2018.

That fall, he took a redshirt year while in 2019, he saw action in 11 games, playing in a further five for the 2020 campaign.

Vongor, a joins a CU defensive backfield featuring returning starters in sophomore Mark Perry and junior Isaiah Lewis.

Additionally, the Buffaloes this spring moved sophomore Ray Robinson from inside linebacker to safety and there's also junior Chris Miller to factor into the equation, although injuries continue to limit Miller's ability to contribute regularly.

Junior college transfer freshman Trustin Oliver practiced at safety this spring as did freshman Toren Pittman in his first spring with the Buffs.

This summer, fellow freshman safety Trevor Woods will also join the mix.

For Vongor, making his decision to commit to Colorado a bit easier was the fact that he knew a few guys on the team.

All of them are fellow Lone Star State natives — Robert Barnes, a fellow transfer, Vontae Shenault and Michael Byrd.

Vongor leaned on those players, who had good things to say about Boulder and CU in general, while he also hit it off with Colorado's coaches that recruited him: Brett Maxie, Karl Dorrell and recruiting assistant Andy Wang.

"In talking to them and asking them how the environment was (at Colorado) and how coaches treat their players, on-campus life — all these different things — I was asking them and I also built a good relationship with coach Maxie."

"They really seemed like genuine people big on relationships and building people into the best version of themselves."