CUSportsNation - Atanza Vongor details decision to transfer to Colorado

{{ timeAgo('2021-05-08 16:13:44 -0500') }} football

Atanza Vongor details decision to transfer to Colorado

Justin Guerriero • CUSportsNation
Editor
@GuerrieroCU

On Friday afternoon, the Buffaloes made another acquisition via the NCAA transfer portal, as former Texas Christian safety Atanza Vongor announced on Twitter that he was joining Colorado.

Atanza Vongor defends against Oklahoma State wideout Dillon Stoner during a game on Dec. 5, 2020
Atanza Vongor defends against Oklahoma State wideout Dillon Stoner during a game on Dec. 5, 2020 (Matthew Pearce / Getty Images)

A former four-star recruit out of Grand Prairie (South Grand Prairie High) Texas, Vongor signed with TCU's Class of 2018.

That fall, he took a redshirt year while in 2019, he saw action in 11 games, playing in a further five for the 2020 campaign.

Vongor, a joins a CU defensive backfield featuring returning starters in sophomore Mark Perry and junior Isaiah Lewis.

Additionally, the Buffaloes this spring moved sophomore Ray Robinson from inside linebacker to safety and there's also junior Chris Miller to factor into the equation, although injuries continue to limit Miller's ability to contribute regularly.

Junior college transfer freshman Trustin Oliver practiced at safety this spring as did freshman Toren Pittman in his first spring with the Buffs.

This summer, fellow freshman safety Trevor Woods will also join the mix.

For Vongor, making his decision to commit to Colorado a bit easier was the fact that he knew a few guys on the team.

All of them are fellow Lone Star State natives — Robert Barnes, a fellow transfer, Vontae Shenault and Michael Byrd.

Vongor leaned on those players, who had good things to say about Boulder and CU in general, while he also hit it off with Colorado's coaches that recruited him: Brett Maxie, Karl Dorrell and recruiting assistant Andy Wang.

"In talking to them and asking them how the environment was (at Colorado) and how coaches treat their players, on-campus life — all these different things — I was asking them and I also built a good relationship with coach Maxie."

"They really seemed like genuine people big on relationships and building people into the best version of themselves."

Vongor also mentioned Colorado's need for a safety with some experience.

While he himself played in 16 games over the past two seasons, Vongor found himself able to learn a lot while at TCU in playing with guys like Trevon Moehrig, Ar'Darius Washington and Vernon Scott, all of whom now are in the NFL.

"I know what it takes to get to that next level," he said. "My knowledge of the game has developed so much in knowing defensive schemes, tendencies by offenses — I really developed in those areas and matured as a person in getting those couple years under my belt."

On that same note, Vongor saw the opportunity to play under a coach experienced as Maxie as critical towards his overall goal of one day reaching the NFL himself.

Barnes in particular stressed to Vongor, upon the latter initially being reached out to by the Buffs, that Colorado's coaches had a lot of collective NFL experience under their belts.

“That was one thing that definitely stuck out," Vongor said. "My coach at TCU — great dude, but never really played at the college level and the NFL level. To go somewhere where (the coach) has been there, done that and knows what it takes...he’s been in those shoes."

When he arrives in Boulder in mid-June, Vongor will have three years of eligibility to play.

