ASU dominates Colorado en route to 82-65 win at the CU Events Center

Riding a five-game win streak and eyeing a first-round bye in the soon-to-arrive Pac-12 Tournament via a top-four finish in the regular season standings, the Buffs instead tripped on their own shoelaces, falling hard at home to Arizona State Thursday, 82-65.

A win, coupled with an Oregon loss vs. No. 12 UCLA, would have given CU sole possession of fourth place (albeit by 0.5 games) over the Ducks in the Pac-12 standings.

Bobby Hurley’s Sun Devils had other ideas, however, dominating the Buffaloes on Sox Walseth Court and handing CU its worst home loss since a 28-point defeat at the hands of Utah on Jan. 7, 2015.

The Ducks took care of the Bruins, too, winning in Eugene, 68-63, solidifying their fourth place position in the Pac-12.

With a pair of 15-point home losses already this year to Tennessee and Oregon, the Buffs have now suffered three of the worst such losses in Boulder under Tad Boyle this season alone.

“Well, we just got our ass kicked tonight, guys,” Boyle said, opening up his postgame press conference. “There’s just no way to sugarcoat it. I wish I could…we just got kicked tonight, in every sense of the word. We weren’t ready to play.”

ASU was red hot offensively all night, shooting 49% and 53% from long range. The Sun Devils won the battle of the boards easily, 38-26.

Four Arizona State players, led by Jay Heath with 18, scored in the double digits.

The Buffaloes by comparison, shot 39% from the floor and were ice cold on three-pointers, posting just a 26% (7-of-27) make rate.

Those numbers were far worse until the Buffs managed to hit some baskets during garbage time late in the second half, when things were way out of hand.

All things considered, the Buffs were beaten convincingly and thoroughly, dropping to 18-10 (10-8 Pac-12) following the loss.

"I'm angry," Boyle said. "I'm going to get angry for three reasons: one is lack of effort, which we showed tonight — unacceptable. Two is lack of concentration, which we showed tonight, which is unacceptable.

"And three is selfishness...I don't think we were selfish tonight, although, I think we took more bad shots tonight than we've taken maybe in the last three games combined."