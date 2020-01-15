Colorado is certainly hoping to get to work on him in the ensuing months.

On Tuesday morning, Colorado issued a scholarship offer to Class of 2021 WR/DB Alonzo Fontenette of Westlake Village, Calif. This past May, Fontenette verbally committed to the ASU Sun Devils, but could very well leave the doors to his recruitment open between now and when he ultimately signs an NLI.

Fontenette will soon be a senior at Oaks Christian in Westlake Village. If that school sounds familiar, it's because Colorado 2020 signee Mister Williams is a teammate and schoolmate of Fontenette's at Oaks Christian.

Thus, the Buffs could have a potential advantage in trying to flip him.

“I’ve been knowing Mister since I was out of the womb," Fontenette said. "His family and my family are really close. He’s always in my ear about (Colorado. He says) it’s like a family environment and that people are cool up there. The football’s got to be good — that’s obviously why he’s (going) there.”

Williams no doubt has played the part of recruiter well in the early stages here as Colorado gets on Fontenette's radar.

"I've told him about (head) coach (Mel) Tucker's track record and I also have told him a lot about Boulder in general," Williams said. ""I've told him about the atmosphere and that the people at CU are really special. I'll have more to tell him when I get out there."

In addition to the Buffaloes, Utah, Washington State and Nevada are also in the mix, all having issued offers to him, with the Utes and Cougs, according to Fontenette, keeping their respective feet on the gas in terms of staying in touch and recruiting him.

The personal touch of ASU head coach Herm Edwards and the Sun Devils' coaching staff in general is what led Fontenette to a commitment on May 27 of last year.

"(I liked how) Herm Edwards and how the staff treated me when I was up there a couple of times," he said. "There’s a lot of people I know up there, too. It felt like a family environment.”