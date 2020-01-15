ASU commit and 2021 safety Alonzo Fontenette recaps recent offer from Buffs
On Tuesday morning, Colorado issued a scholarship offer to Class of 2021 WR/DB Alonzo Fontenette of Westlake Village, Calif. This past May, Fontenette verbally committed to the ASU Sun Devils, but could very well leave the doors to his recruitment open between now and when he ultimately signs an NLI.
Colorado is certainly hoping to get to work on him in the ensuing months.
Fontenette will soon be a senior at Oaks Christian in Westlake Village. If that school sounds familiar, it's because Colorado 2020 signee Mister Williams is a teammate and schoolmate of Fontenette's at Oaks Christian.
Thus, the Buffs could have a potential advantage in trying to flip him.
“I’ve been knowing Mister since I was out of the womb," Fontenette said. "His family and my family are really close. He’s always in my ear about (Colorado. He says) it’s like a family environment and that people are cool up there. The football’s got to be good — that’s obviously why he’s (going) there.”
Williams no doubt has played the part of recruiter well in the early stages here as Colorado gets on Fontenette's radar.
"I've told him about (head) coach (Mel) Tucker's track record and I also have told him a lot about Boulder in general," Williams said. ""I've told him about the atmosphere and that the people at CU are really special. I'll have more to tell him when I get out there."
In addition to the Buffaloes, Utah, Washington State and Nevada are also in the mix, all having issued offers to him, with the Utes and Cougs, according to Fontenette, keeping their respective feet on the gas in terms of staying in touch and recruiting him.
The personal touch of ASU head coach Herm Edwards and the Sun Devils' coaching staff in general is what led Fontenette to a commitment on May 27 of last year.
"(I liked how) Herm Edwards and how the staff treated me when I was up there a couple of times," he said. "There’s a lot of people I know up there, too. It felt like a family environment.”
Blessed to say that I have received an offer from The University of Colorado! #GoBuffs 🖤 pic.twitter.com/YoU3S5d6kD— Alonzo Fontenette (@Fontenet3Alonzo) January 14, 2020
When he received an offer Tuesday from defensive coordinator Tyson Summers, he was impressed with the ensuing phone call where he got to chat with Summers.
“He texted me (Tuesday) morning and then called me," Fontenette said. "He told me a lot about campus but he was asking me more about personal stuff — like how my family was doing. (Summers) gave me the same vibe I got from Arizona State, (being) a family environment.”
As for what comes next, Fontenette seemed more than willing to work to get up to Boulder for a visit sometime, and may even stop by when Williams reports to town at the end of the spring.
While he's listed as a WR, Summers and the Buffaloes see him as a DB. At Oaks Christian, he currently plays safety. Like his teammate Williams, who plays both RB and LB, Fontenette sees action on both sides of the ball, as well.
He said that his experience on offense as a route runner and WR in general has helped shape his defensive game.
“This was my first year playing defense, so everything I learned when I was a wide receiver I just thought about (when on defense)," he said. "I know what a wide receiver would think while they’re running certain routes, so (it helps) me know tendencies and makes (covering) easy for me.”
Fontenette told CUSportsNation he plans on majoring in business administration or sports medicine upon getting to college. In terms of the next few months, don't be surprised if he does indeed make his way to Boulder.
“I’ve still got a lot of time, so I’ll definitely set up some visits with all these colleges," he said. "(Colorado) is definitely on my map.”