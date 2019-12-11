Colorado junior wide receiver K.D. Nixon on Tuesday announced his intention to forego his senior season at the University of Colorado and instead declare for the 2020 NFL Draft. He's focusing on nothing but himself as he prepares to live out a dream and play in the NFL.

K.D. Nixon on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at the CU Events Center (Nigel Amstock / CU Independent)

As Brian Howell of the Daily Camera tweeted earlier this week, Nixon and Laviska Shenault become the first pair of Colorado players to declare for the draft in the same season since 1995, when Rashaan Salaam and Shannon Clavelle did so. Salaam was a first round pick, Clavelle was a sixth rounder. For Nixon, his decision was made largely due to faith: in terms of in himself and in religion. "(I've) just (been) praying a lot. I let God take full control and I think (entering the Draft) is the best decision for me," he said. "I always believe in myself and I don’t worry about others." Nixon was asked a lot during his press conference about what weighed into his decision not to return for his senior season and more bluntly, for his thoughts on having an uphill battle in terms of making an NFL roster, let along get drafted. Nixon wrapped his junior season at CU with 35 receptions for 465 yards and three TDs, all of which were third on the team behind Shenault and Tony Brown. “I didn’t have the season I wanted to, but I also know what I can do," he said. "When I do get the opportunity, (I’ll) fulfill it...You just have to believe in yourself, keep trusting the process and when you get the opportunity, take full belief in it and apply the pressure.”