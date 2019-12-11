As he hopes to land in the NFL, K.D. Nixon trusts himself and the process
Colorado junior wide receiver K.D. Nixon on Tuesday announced his intention to forego his senior season at the University of Colorado and instead declare for the 2020 NFL Draft.
He's focusing on nothing but himself as he prepares to live out a dream and play in the NFL.
As Brian Howell of the Daily Camera tweeted earlier this week, Nixon and Laviska Shenault become the first pair of Colorado players to declare for the draft in the same season since 1995, when Rashaan Salaam and Shannon Clavelle did so. Salaam was a first round pick, Clavelle was a sixth rounder.
For Nixon, his decision was made largely due to faith: in terms of in himself and in religion.
"(I've) just (been) praying a lot. I let God take full control and I think (entering the Draft) is the best decision for me," he said. "I always believe in myself and I don’t worry about others."
Nixon was asked a lot during his press conference about what weighed into his decision not to return for his senior season and more bluntly, for his thoughts on having an uphill battle in terms of making an NFL roster, let along get drafted.
Nixon wrapped his junior season at CU with 35 receptions for 465 yards and three TDs, all of which were third on the team behind Shenault and Tony Brown.
“I didn’t have the season I wanted to, but I also know what I can do," he said. "When I do get the opportunity, (I’ll) fulfill it...You just have to believe in yourself, keep trusting the process and when you get the opportunity, take full belief in it and apply the pressure.”
From a reflective point of view, Nixon said that this year's win over Nebraska and his dramatic, 96-yard flea flicker for a TD was his favorite game and moment in a Buffaloes uniform.
“That’ll put my name in the record books and it was a good chance to finally showcase what I can do on a deep run," of the game and play. "That was one of my best memories. (In 2018), I wasn’t able to finish the Nebraska game, so being able to perform, get a lot of balls, opportunities and showcase what I can do (vs. Nebraska this year) — I’m very thankful for that.”
Nixon spoke highly of his time working under CU WRs coach Darrin Chiaverini, from the recruiting trail and throughout college.
“He helped all of us as receivers," Nixon said. "He recruited me first. I remember he came to my school and said ‘K.D., I want you to be at Colorado.’ I was like ‘wow — you recruited me at Texas Tech and then Colorado, there’s no doubt that you’re going to be a special person in my life.’ Coach Chev is really a coach that I appreciate, and I guarantee you any other wide receive would say the same thing.”
Nixon seemed to appreciate that he's not going to be a first round pick. He seemed far from deterred at that reality.
“Whether (I’m) first round or not first round, (I’m) going to always believe it that (I) have first-round talent, no matter what," Nixon said. "Maybe you haven’t seen mine, but I guarantee you, once I get the opportunity, it’s going to be a whole different talk...People don’t believe until you show them you believe in yourself.”