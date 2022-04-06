Arizona CB Cole Shivers impressed after spring visit to Colorado

With recently completed visits to Arizona, Iowa State and Colorado, Scottsdale (Sagauro) Ariz. cornerback Cole Shivers has been a busy bee this spring as he continues to navigate the recruiting process.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Shivers has seen his stock rise over the past few months, with offers from Washington State, Wisconsin, CU, Iowa State, Kansas, Boise State and others all coming across his plate since the start of February.

Shivers said he expects more offers to come his way before late and for now, he plans on keeping all options in front of him.

“I’m still taking it slow," he said. "This is my first time going on visits and all that. Before, I was worried about other things and I wasn’t really taking visits my sophomore year. So, I’m still getting information about these schools. Like I said, I think more offers are still going to be coming in, so I haven’t exactly narrowed in on any of them.

"I’m thinking summertime, that’s probably when I’ll start taking officials. I’d like to commit probably halfway through the season or before. I’m just taking my time with it.”

That all being said, this spring has offered him the chance to start honing in on some of the programs that are after him, Colorado included.

Shivers was a recent visitor to one of the Buffaloes' spring practices and he seemed to enjoy the experience.

“I loved the city and the college feel (of Boulder)," Shivers said. "That definitely stood out to me. I really liked (cornerbacks) coach (Rod) Chance. He really impressed me with some of the things he does and stuff he was doing at his previous schools.

"I was super impressed by (Karl Dorrell). I can tell (Colorado) is going in the right direction. Even with new coaches going in, the practice was still very organized and efficient — it was their first practice together since all the new coaches got up there, so I was super impressed by that.”