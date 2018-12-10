CUSportsNation.com

Are Titus Toler's days as a CU commit numbered?
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco defensive back Titus Toler officially visited Wisconsin over the weekend. He spoke with Badgerblitz.com on the Rivals network about his recruitment and where he stands with Colorado. Read their story below.
WHILE SUPPLIES LAST: Get $99 in team gear when you sign up for an annual subscription!
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news