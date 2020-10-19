Arden Walker still eyeing October commitment date
Cherry Creek defensive end Arden Walker was initially planning to announce a commitment at the beginning of October but abruptly decided to postpone doing so.Walker recently told CUSportsNation tha...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news