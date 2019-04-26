CUSportsNation.com

BOULDER – The University of Colorado has added Anthony Coleman as an assistant men’s basketball coach, head coach Tad Boyle announced on Friday.

Coleman spent the last three seasons as an assistant coach at Pac-12 Conference rival Arizona State under Bobby Hurley. The Sun Devils advanced to the NCAA Tournament the last two seasons, making back-to-back appearances for the first time since 1980-81.

He helped ASU to a 23-11 overall record in 2018-19, capturing its first NCAA Tournament win since 2009. The Sun Devils placed second in the Pac-12, their best conference finish since placing second in 2009-10. He played a key role in bringing Top 25 prospect Luguentz Dort, the 2018-19 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, and All-Pac-12 forward and league-leading rebounder Zylan Cheatham to Tempe and had a hand in the development of solid front court players in Romello White and De’Quon Lake.

Coleman replaces Kim English, who left for a similar position at Tennessee earlier this month. He joins a Colorado program that is expected to return its entire roster from the meat of the Pac-12 season while adding several key pieces including 7-foot sophomore Dallas Walton, who sat out 2018-19 with an injury, and junior college wing Maddox Daniels.

“These guys were a tough scout for us (at Arizona State),” Coleman said. “But the more I’ve gotten to know these guys, they’re great young men, well rounded young men. I see why they’ve had success on the court and I think this year’s going to be even better for them.”

“We feel very fortunate to get somebody like Anthony Coleman on our staff,” Boyle said. “One of the great things about coaching at Colorado is when you lose a good coach like Kim English, we’re in a position we can replace him with a good coach like Anthony Coleman. He’s going to bring a lot of good things to the table. He knows our league, being at Arizona State the past three years. He has great relationships with the players he coaches. We did our due diligence and we got glowing feedback about Anthony from everyone we talked to.”

The addition of Coleman gives the Buffaloes recruiting contact with strong roots in Southern California. A native of Carson, Calif., Coleman starred at West Torrance and Centennial High Schools, graduating from the latter in 2000. He also began his professional coaching career at USC, serving as the player development coordinator and director of basketball operations during the 2012-13 season.

“I’ve admired coach Boyle from afar,” Coleman said. “I’ve had some pretty good people in my life – basketball mentors, that have said nothing but great things about him. To have the opportunity to come learn from him – I think we have a more similar style. Just trying to get better – I think he’s one of the best in the business.”

Coleman spent three years as an assistant manager of sports marketing at adidas before returning to the court as a coach with the Sun Devils in the summer of 2016.

“He knows and has recruited the Pac-12 the last three years,” Boyle said. “He has relationships all over the country. When it comes to recruiting, he’s well thought of. Those he has dealt with have a great respect for him. He played professionally so he can speak to what that lifestyle is like. A lot of our players have those aspirations, and he knows what it takes. He can help educate our players as they look to achieve that level themselves.”

Coleman played collegiately at Xavier and Long Beach State. He helped Xavier to NCAA Tournaments in 2001 and 2002 and won an Atlantic 10 Conference championship with the Musketeers in 2001-02. Coleman finished his career at Long Beach State, averaging 12.3 points and 5.0 rebounds as a senior in 2004-05. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Long Beach State in 2005.

Following college, Coleman played six years of professional basketball both in the NBA Developmental League and overseas. He spent time with the Akita Happinets in Japan and the New Yorkers Braunschweig in Germany. Coleman’s stateside NBA D-League stops included Albuquerque, Bakersfield, Los Angeles and Austin.

Coleman and his wife Nellie have two sons, Avery and Cade.