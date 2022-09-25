A different week, but the same Colorado team showed up Saturday. The Buffs (0-4, 0-1 Pac-12) couldn’t stop the UCLA offense, had minimal success in the red zone and started a fresh new face at quarterback in attempt to change the losing narrative. But, six touchdowns and a field goal later UCLA claimed a substantial victory winning 45-17.

Head coach Karl Dorrell selected true freshman QB Owen McCown to lead the Buffs to a potential victory. McCown’s start was the earliest start in a season by any true freshman quarterback in CU history.

Rookie tendencies showed during his drives as he scrambled out of the pocket at times and found himself vulnerable to UCLA’s defenders. Not an overall golden performance, but he provided the offense with a spark CU desperately sought. Under the team's current QB circumstances, McCown was Colorado’s best option as he capitalized in the pass game in the first half and ran into the end zone for his first ever collegiate touchdown.

McCown went 26 for 42 and threw 258 yards with one interception and after Saturday he is most certainly in the running for future starts this season.

“He did some really positive things and he did some rookie things too,” Dorrell said. “He’s going to get tested every week. Particularly if he ends up being our starter moving forward.”

McCown threw a couple deep passes in Saturday's game, two to Daniel Arias — one for 42 yards the other for 25 — and one to Jordyn Tyson for 31 yards. McCown also stepped up the huddle according offensive lineman Frank Fillip.

“I think for a true freshman stepping up and taking the job he did really well,” Fillip said. “He was definitely very composed. He never seemed to freak out or get nervous or anything. He was just very level headed the whole time. So I applaud him for that. I think he did a hell of a job today.”

McCown’s momentum began to diminish after halftime. The offense couldn’t move anywhere during the third quarter obtaining only three first downs, going 0-4 on third and averaging 1.7 yards per play. He capped off his first start with a clean 8-yard TD pass to true freshman Tyson in the fourth quarter.

While the offense was going back to its old tendencies, so was the Buffs defense. It unsuccessfully fought its own battles Saturday allowing UCLA to gain a total of 515 yards — 266 passing and 249 rushing.

Bruins RB Zach Charbonnet showed off his talents too, scoring three touchdowns in the game and running for 104 yards.

Josh Chandler-Semedo had an impactful play sacking QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson for a loss of nine yards on second-and-7. UCLA ended up punting that drive during the third. Chandler-Semedo and the defense had some successful moments, but its performance mirrored recent games.

“We’ll fix stuff up great at times, and then we’ll be nowhere near where we need to be,” Chandler-Semedo said. “We’ll tackle great, at times, and then we’ll be like a backyard banjo or something like that. We have veteran guys, we have older guys, we do have a lot of young guys, but the expectation is still high.”

As the losses accumulate and both sides of the ball show minimal improvement, Dorrell’s job appears to be more and more in jeopardy. Even the fans chanted, “Fire Dorrell,” in the stands on Saturday.

Dorrell is aware of the fans disapproving disposition, and he and the team are frustrated too. While he remains the head coach of CU football, Dorrell's efforts are still focused on moving the team forward.

“I want our fanbase to understand that we’re putting a lot of work and effort into turning things around,” Dorrell said.