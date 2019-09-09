As Colorado has moved to 2-0 on the year and now must face Air Force and the Falcons' triple-option offense, Buffs head coach Mel Tucker reviewed areas that need correcting in the aftermath of CU's OT win over Nebraska while looking ahead to the current task at hand.

Mel Tucker on reviewing the Nebraska film and if anything jumped out to him: "I think it's pretty much what I saw during the game. We did a good job of finishing, obviously there's some things we need to clean up on both sides of the ball and on special teams, so we addressed those things and we'll move onto Air Force."

***Eliminating lapses on D that allow for big plays is something I know that the guys have addressed early in the week here in preparation for Air Force, especially among the secondary. I think across the board, it took awhile, in varying degrees, for everyone to wake up and get going.

We could probably say that most about the offense and its ability to move down the field. Colorado penetrated no further than the Huskers' 42-yard line until that Jaren Mangham TD late in the third quarter. Seemed like the D-line only began to put pressure on Adrian Martinez in the second half. CU's own o-line got better with time.

I'm still unwilling to bash the Buffs' D too hard. The JD Spielman TD was unfortunate — I talked to Aaron Maddox and Mikial Onu today about it...they both said that the loudness of the stadium interfered with a line-of-scrimmage check that not all of the secondary was able to pick up on and get on the same page, which led to JD being so wide open. I can accept that.

I thought overall the D hunkered down with the glaring other slip up being that screen pass TD to Maurice Washington. So wrapping up, I think HCMT and the guys this week are continuing to move in the direction of setting themselves up to play 60 minutes of consistent, good football.

Mel Tucker on the D's late third quarter stand after Laviska Shenault fumbled the ball on a kickoff return, giving Nebraska's offense a chance to increase their 31-24 lead: "That's your job defensively, to stop them and get the ball back and in those situations, you've got to go out and put the fire out and so those are the things that can keep points off the board and limit (enemy offenses) to lower numbers. Ball security is extremely important so we have to make sure that we work to secure the football and not turn it over."

***Uncharacteristic of Viska to fumble and it's testament to the D for stopping the Huskers in their tracks and forcing a punt. Mustafa Johnson sacked Martinez on first down after the Huskers got the ball back, they proceeded to go three and out. NOTE — some of you commented on Viska being slow to get up after a couple post-reception hits during the game.

HCMT said today that he isn't worried about Viska having any sort of issues or injuries stemming from those hits. Doesn't appear to be anything in the realm of an injury other than typical bruises and what you might expect after a guy absorbs some big hits.

Here's what HCMT said directly about Viska: "I'm not worried about him. He's a competitor, he answers the bell, he's a big, strong, fast and physical guy and he's going to give it out as much as he takes it."

