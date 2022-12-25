Christmas Day was anything but quiet for Colorado. The Buffs added three commitments Sunday, and arguably the most notable was the decision by Arkansas State transfer tight end Seydou Traore to commit to the CU over Utah. Traore is another one of the important key offensive additions for the Buffs this offseason.

The sophomore from London, England entered the transfer portal as one of the top returning tight ends and will give the CU offense another weapon to use in the passing game. Traore caught 50 passes for 655 yards receiving and four receiving touchdowns during the 2022 season.

It was good enough to earn him a spot on the Sun Belt All-Conference first team this year. He finished the regular season with the fifth-highest receiving grade (89.6) among all FBS tight ends according to PFF.

Traore only entered the transfer portal on Dec. 14, but he quickly zeroed in on Colorado and Utah as the two leading contenders for his commitment. He visited both schools before coming to a decision.

At CU, he will get a chance to join another Londoner after the Buffs signed three-star linebacker Kofi Taylor-Barrocks earlier in the week.

The 6-foot-4 tight end made a big jump from his freshman to sophomore season after catching 12 passes for 97 yards receiving in 12 games in 2021. Traore had at least four catches in seven games this season, and he had at least 50 yards receiving in six of those contests.

His best performance came in a game on the road against Memphis in September when he had six catches for 120 yards receiving and a touchdown.

Traore is the 12th transfer player to give Colorado his commitment since the end of the season. He is the second transfer pass catcher to transfer to the Buffs joining USF receiver Jimmy Horn, Jr., who also announced his decision Sunday after picking CU over Houston, Penn State and Texas A&M.

The Buffs signed six high school receivers earlier in the week as the new staff, led by coordinator Sean Lewis, begins to rebuild the CU offense under new head coach Deion Sanders.